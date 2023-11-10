50 tools every man needs to have on hand at the house

In household maintenance, DIY projects and everyday repairs, the right tools make all the difference between a simple task and a daunting challenge. Thus, it is essential to know all the tools every man needs to become a responsible homeowner.

Various instruments hanging on a wooden board in a garage. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The term "man cave" might evoke images of power tools and a well-stocked workbench. However, tools are not gender-specific. Therefore, these are tools every homeowner needs. They range from simple to sophisticated ones.

Tools every man needs

From tightening a loose screw to home renovation projects, tools are essential in a home. These are the best tools for men that can help them to maintain their living spaces.

Screwdrivers

For a complete toolbox, one should have both flathead and Phillips screwdrivers. You can use screwdrivers to repair toys and games.

Claw hammer

A claw hammer offers an advantage over the traditional hammer. In addition to driving nails, it is useful in extracting nails.

Adjustable wrench

Also called a crescent wrench, an adjustable wrench has one fixed jaw and one movable jaw. It has a worm gear that you turn with your thumb.

Pliers

There are several types of pliers. However, the most basic ones are the slip-joint and needle-nose pliers.

Duct tape

Red duct tape and packing peanuts inside a carton box. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

Source: UGC

This tape is used for packing boxes and other packages. However, it can be invaluable as a temporary fix in emergency repairs.

Flashlight

One of the scariest things is moving around in the dark. Therefore, a flashlight is invaluable in every handyman tool list.

Dust mask

Every serious worker needs a dust mask. They prevent you from inhaling dust particles, protecting your lungs.

Cordless drill/driver

A cordless drill/driver is used to drive screws and drill holes. The absence of a cord keeps you mobile and flexible.

Drill bit set

Drill bits are attached to drills to cut holes in materials. Having a complete set ensures you can make holes of different sizes.

Screws and wall anchors

While screws are great for positioning objects, they don’t work well on panelling, drywall and tiles. Wall anchors are a great substitute on such surfaces.

Nails

Nails are great for fastening pieces of wood together. For efficiency, one should have a set of nails of different sizes.

Picture hangers

While you can use nails to hang up your pictures, their holding power isn’t great. Picture hangers have hooks which work better.

Adjustable pliers

Close-up shot of pliers on a wooden surface. Photo: pexels.com, @polina-tankilevitch

Source: UGC

Adjustable pliers can grip various shapes and sizes of objects. They're helpful for gripping items in plumbing.

Channel locks

Channel locks are among the 50 tools every man needs. They lock all the way and are primarily used for plumbing.

Combination wrench set

This is a collection of wrenches with different ends. One side is an open-end, while the other is a box-end wrench.

Tape measure

A tape measure is like a flexible ruler. A beginner can learn how to read a tape measure online.

Locking pliers

Locking pliers are helpful when you need a firm, locking grip. Significantly, they can be adjusted to various widths and depths.

Wire cutters

Wire cutters have sharp, diagonal jaws that provide a clean and precise cut. They are essential for any work involving cables.

Wire stripping pliers

This tool has multiple notches for different wire gauges. It allows you to precisely strip the insulation without damaging the underlying wire.

C-clamps

C-clamps (or G-clamps) are a clamping tool. They have a "C" or "G" shape, with one fixed jaw and another adjustable jaw.

Chisels

Top view of a set of chisels on a wooden surface. Photo: pexels.com, @collab-media-173741945

Source: UGC

Chisels are great for carving and shaping objects. The most common types in homes are wood and bench chisels.

Rubber mallet

A rubber mallet is a type of mallet with a rubber head. Rubber mallets provide a softer, non-marring impact.

Utility knife

Utility knives are versatile tools every man should own. They can cut through wallpaper, rope, drywall, carpets and more.

Safety glasses

Safety glasses are vital for every worker. They protect your eyes from flying debris and harmful radiation.

Teflon tape

Teflon tape is notable for its heat-resistant properties. It’s excellent for creating a watertight and airtight seal in leaking pipes.

Work gloves

Work gloves are an essential part of personal protective equipment. They shield the hands from workplace hazards.

Voltage tester

A voltage tester is used to determine electrical voltage. They help people working with electrical systems to ensure safety.

GFCI outlet tester

A GFCI tester is used to check the functionality of GFCI outlets. GFCI outlets protect against electrical shock areas where water and electricity may meet.

Multimeter

A digital multimeter and a microscope on a white surface. Photo: pexels.com, @it-services-eu-9278798

Source: UGC

A multimeter measures several electrical parameters. It’s vital in testing and troubleshooting electrical systems.

PVC pipe cutter

PVC pipe cutters have a sharp, blade-like cutting mechanism. This helps prevent splintering or crushing of the pipe during cutting.

Pipe wrench

A pipe wrench is for gripping, turning, and holding pipes and pipe fittings. It is used in plumbing and pipefitting.

Stud finder

A stud finder is used to locate the framing studs behind walls. This allows for safe and secure mounting of items on walls.

Hacksaw

A hacksaw is one of the most essential tools every guy should have. It cuts materials like metal, plastic, and PVC.

Allen keys

These L-shaped tools come in various sizes. They are used in assembly, maintenance, and repair work.

Plunger

A plunger clears clogs in drains, toilets, and pipes. Plungers create a vacuum seal and pressure differential to dislodge obstructions.

Headlamp

A headlamp is a portable, hands-free lighting device worn on the head. They can serve in sudden home blackouts or outdoor fun activities.

Caulk

Caulk is a waterproof or weatherproof compound. It seals gaps, joints, and cracks in windows, doors, walls, and plumbing fixtures.

Caulking gun

A caulking gun is used for applying caulk or sealant. They are essential in maintaining the integrity of buildings and structures.

Pry bar

A pry bar, also known as a crowbar, is for levering, prying, and removing nails or other fasteners. It has a long, flat metal bar with a flattened or chisel-like tip.

Level

A level is compulsory for every worker who likes DIY projects. It helps establish a horizontal plane so your wall hangings are always straight.

Soldering iron and solder

Solder is a metal alloy used to bond pieces of metal. A soldering iron melts solder to create a robust connection.

Zip ties

Zip ties are among the most basic tools every man needs. They are used to bundle and secure wires and cables.

T-square

A T-square is a T-shaped ruler used to draw straight horizontal lines. They are vital in many professional courses like engineering and architecture.

Electrical tape

Electrical tape is an adhesive tape used to insulate, protect, and bundle electrical wires and connections. It is made of a flexible plastic material.

Putty knife

A putty knife is a hand tool with a flat, flexible blade. It’s used for applying, spreading, smoothing, or removing substances like putty, spackle, paint, and adhesives.

Paintbrushes and rollers

Paintbrushes, rollers and paint on a wooden crate on the floor. Photo: pexels.com, @ivan-samkov

Source: UGC

Paintbrushes and rollers are essential for applying paint to surfaces. They come in various shapes, sizes, and materials.

Step ladder

Step ladders are freestanding and do not require support from a wall. They are also collapsible and can be folded for convenience.

Sandpaper

Sandpaper comprises abrasive grains bonded to a paper, cloth, or film backing. It takes advantage of friction to smooth rough surfaces.

Angle grinder

An angle grinder has an abrasive disc or wheel which rotates at high speeds. It is a versatile power tool for cutting, grinding, and polishing.

Staple gun

A staple gun is used to drive plastic or metallic staples into surfaces. You can select a manual or power staple gun, depending on your needs.

While not exhaustive, these are tools every man needs to have at home. Whether you're a homeowner or somewhere in between, these tools will empower you to take control of your living environment.

Legit.ng recently published a list of simple things to draw on your hand when bored. Whether working on a boring assignment or waiting for your order to be ready, your mind can wander. At such times, many people doodle, whether on paper or on their hands.

One relaxing way to use these zoned-out moments is to draw on your hand. Drawing allows you to occupy your hands to avoid fidgeting. Additionally, doodling can help you explore your creativity. This article outlines some simple things to draw on your hand.

Source: Legit.ng