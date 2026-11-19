Afri Invoice launched free masterclasses to help Nigerian businesses understand and meet NRS e-invoicing requirements

Training covers structured invoices, accounting software integration, API connectivity and other technical compliance requirements

With more taxpayers expected to join the framework by 2028, businesses are urged to prepare early

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Afri Invoice, an accredited electronic invoicing service provider, has launched an education initiative to help Nigerian businesses understand and comply with the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) e-invoicing requirements.

The initiative, delivered through the company's free 2026 Masterclass Series, seeks to address technical knowledge gaps that could expose businesses to compliance difficulties and operational disruptions.

Mark Odenore's Afri-Invoice announces free invoicing training for Nigerian businesses. Credit: Afri Invoice

Source: Facebook

The programme comes as the NRS expands its digital invoicing framework to additional categories of taxpayers, requiring businesses to review their accounting systems and invoicing procedures.

Businesses face new compliance challenges

According to Afri Invoice, many Nigerian businesses, particularly medium-sized enterprises, remain uncertain about the technical requirements of electronic invoicing.

While larger corporations have begun implementing the framework, some growing businesses mistakenly assume that registering on the NRS portal automatically guarantees compliance.

Under the framework, affected businesses must move beyond conventional paper invoices and static PDF documents to structured electronic invoices validated through the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform.

The transition requires businesses to understand how their existing accounting software and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems connect with the tax authority's infrastructure.

Technical requirements include Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity, Invoice Reference Numbers (IRN), Cryptographic Stamp Identifiers (CSID), and transmission through accredited service providers.

Afri Invoice warned that inadequate preparation could disrupt invoicing operations, supplier relationships and VAT recovery processes.

Afri Invoice announces final masterclass

To address these concerns, Afri Invoice is providing practical guidance to business owners, accountants, chief financial officers and tax professionals.

The company, which operates as an NRS-accredited Access Point Provider and System Integrator, said the training would help participants understand the relationship between accounting systems and digital tax compliance.

Earlier sessions held in September and October covered electronic invoicing fundamentals and software integration.

The final session of the 2026 Masterclass Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

CEO explains why businesses need training

Speaking on the initiative, Afri Invoice's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Odenore, said confusion surrounding electronic invoicing often results from inadequate technical understanding rather than unwillingness to comply.

"E-invoicing should not be something Nigerian business owners and accountants are afraid of or confused about," Odenore said.

He stressed that businesses must understand the operational implications of the changes before compliance deadlines begin affecting their activities.

Mark Odenore's Afri-Invoice announces free invoicing training for Nigerian businesses Afri-Invoice

Source: UGC

What businesses should expect next?

With additional taxpayer categories expected to come under the NRS framework through 2027 and 2028, Afri Invoice urged businesses to begin reviewing their invoicing systems early.

The company maintained that continuous education and technical preparation would be essential to achieving a smoother transition to Nigeria's digital tax administration system.

NRS announces new tax incentives for creators

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called on content creators, influencers and other creative industry operators to register their businesses and comply with the country's new tax law, saying formalisation opens the door to incentives, investors and long-term growth.

NRS officials delivered the message on Thursday, November 5, during a tax policy panel at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend 2026, held in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng