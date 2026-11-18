Sweden's government has announced that around twenty occupational groups will be exempt from the standard salary threshold for work permits

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the exemption applies from 1 June, with an additional four categories taking effect from 11 June

The exemptions cover groups ranging from former students to employees at tech and life science startups under five years old

Sweden has carved out special salary exemptions for dozens of occupational groups under its updated labour immigration rules, with the Swedish Migration Agency confirming that around twenty professions will not be required to meet the country's standard wage threshold for work permits.

Under the new framework, most foreign workers seeking a permit in Sweden must earn at least 75% of the country's median salary. However, the exemptions announced by the Migration Agency mean that workers in qualifying occupations are not bound by that floor. The main exemptions took effect on 1 June 2026.

Sweden mentions the foreigners that qualify for a lower work permit salary requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

4 additional categories exempt from salary threshold

Beyond the initial list of roughly twenty occupational groups, the Swedish Migration Agency also confirmed four additional categories that qualify for exemption, effective from 11 June 2026. These are:

1. Former students applying for work permits from within Sweden

2. Persons with foreign qualifications seeking licensure as a pharmacist, doctor, nurse, or dentist

3. Persons granted residence permits under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive

4. Employees at technology or life science startups that are less than five years old and have fewer than 100 employees

Deputy assignment manager Hanna Geurtsen of the Swedish Migration Agency is among the officials overseeing the rollout of the updated rules.

Swedish migration agency processing thousands of cases

The agency currently has about 2,200 open work permit cases in its queue, with around 120 relating directly to the newly exempted occupational groups.

Read the full announcement from the Swedish Migration Agency on the exempted occupations.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a list of two occupations that cannot qualify for a work permit.

Sweden: Reasons dual nationals lose their citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Sweden announced its new rules that could see some dual nationals lose their citizenship from January 1, 2027.

The changes apply to people who obtained citizenship on incorrect grounds or were convicted of crimes that seriously harmed Sweden’s vital interests. The amendments also protect aborti!on as a constitutional right and give authorities new powers to restrict certain criminal associations.

Source: Legit.ng