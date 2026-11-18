Sweden Announces 4 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Lower Work Permit Salary Requirements
- Sweden's government has announced that around twenty occupational groups will be exempt from the standard salary threshold for work permits
- The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the exemption applies from 1 June, with an additional four categories taking effect from 11 June
- The exemptions cover groups ranging from former students to employees at tech and life science startups under five years old
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Sweden has carved out special salary exemptions for dozens of occupational groups under its updated labour immigration rules, with the Swedish Migration Agency confirming that around twenty professions will not be required to meet the country's standard wage threshold for work permits.
Under the new framework, most foreign workers seeking a permit in Sweden must earn at least 75% of the country's median salary. However, the exemptions announced by the Migration Agency mean that workers in qualifying occupations are not bound by that floor. The main exemptions took effect on 1 June 2026.
4 additional categories exempt from salary threshold
Beyond the initial list of roughly twenty occupational groups, the Swedish Migration Agency also confirmed four additional categories that qualify for exemption, effective from 11 June 2026. These are:
1. Former students applying for work permits from within Sweden
2. Persons with foreign qualifications seeking licensure as a pharmacist, doctor, nurse, or dentist
3. Persons granted residence permits under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive
4. Employees at technology or life science startups that are less than five years old and have fewer than 100 employees
Deputy assignment manager Hanna Geurtsen of the Swedish Migration Agency is among the officials overseeing the rollout of the updated rules.
Swedish migration agency processing thousands of cases
The agency currently has about 2,200 open work permit cases in its queue, with around 120 relating directly to the newly exempted occupational groups.
Read the full announcement from the Swedish Migration Agency on the exempted occupations.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a list of two occupations that cannot qualify for a work permit.
Sweden: Reasons dual nationals lose their citizenship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Sweden announced its new rules that could see some dual nationals lose their citizenship from January 1, 2027.
The changes apply to people who obtained citizenship on incorrect grounds or were convicted of crimes that seriously harmed Sweden’s vital interests. The amendments also protect aborti!on as a constitutional right and give authorities new powers to restrict certain criminal associations.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng