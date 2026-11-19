Turkish football pundit Serkan Akkoyun raised concerns about Victor Osimhen's suitability for the Premier League amid links to Manchester City

Akkoyun pointed to Osimhen's injury record after the Nigerian striker missed four matches for Galatasaray this season

The pundit also questioned whether Osimhen's current form justifies a reported €120 million transfer valuation

A Turkish football analyst has urged Manchester City to think carefully before pursuing Victor Osimhen, arguing that the Nigerian striker's fitness record and playing style make him an unsuitable fit for the Premier League.

Serkan Akkoyun raised three specific concerns: Osimhen's injury history, the playing time he has managed at Galatasaray, and whether his style of play translates to the demands of English football.

Turkish football expert Serkan Akkoyun has warned Manchester City about Victor Osimhen’s suitability for the English Premier League. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's fitness record under the spotlight

Osimhen has been sidelined for four games this season, missing Turkish Super Lig fixtures against Kocaelispor, Trabzonspor and Amedspor, as well as Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon.

Despite those absences, the former Napoli forward has contributed 10 goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

His contract with the Turkish champions runs until the summer of 2029, and both Manchester City and Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring his situation.

However, Akkoyun, speaking in an interview with Habersarikirmizi, believes the injury concerns alone should give Premier League clubs pause.

"Given Osimhen's playing style at Galatasaray, his injury history and the playing time he has received, I don't think he would be a preferred choice in the Premier League," the pundit said.

He added that Manchester City, in particular, would be reluctant to commit to a striker whose fitness cannot be relied upon across a long and gruelling season.

"I don't think Manchester City would favour a striker who misses so many matches, particularly when you consider his understanding of the game," Akkoyun said.

€120 million price tag questioned

Beyond fitness, Akkoyun also cast doubt on the transfer fee being attached to the Super Eagles forward.

Reports have linked Osimhen to a move worth around €120 million, a figure the analyst believes his current form does not support, even as he acknowledged the striker's value within Galatasaray's setup.

"If a €120 million offer came in for Osimhen, you would consider it, but his current form isn't worth €120 million. He is perfect for this game, but not for the Premier League or Manchester City," Akkoyun concluded.

The assessment reflects a broader debate around whether Osimhen's strengths in the Turkish league can translate to one of Europe's most demanding football environments.

What this means for Osimhen's Premier League prospects

Osimhen has long been linked with a move to England, and his goal return at Galatasaray has only kept those rumours alive.

But Akkoyun's view suggests that a high price tag combined with an inconsistent injury record could complicate any deal significantly.

Chelsea. Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal are some of the other English clubs previously linked with the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen's agent breaks silence amid Man City links

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s agent denying reports that Man City could sign the Nigerian striker as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

The claims emerged as City face possible Premier League sanctions over alleged financial breaches, raising questions about whether Haaland or other stars could leave the club.

Source: Legit.ng