Cameron Crovetti's parents are film producer and writer Bradley Cramp and Broadway-trained actress Denise Crovetti, a duo whose combined entertainment experience gave rise to one of Hollywood's most remarkable acting families. Alongside his identical twin brother Nicholas and older sister Isabella, Cameron has built a résumé that far outpaces his 18 years, most visibly as Ryan Butcher in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, which concluded its final season in May 2026.

L-R. Cameron Crovetti, Isabella Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti attend the Queen Mary's Dark Harbor show in Long Beach, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cameron Crovetti's father is Bradley Cramp , a film producer and writer, whose industry connections gave the family an early foothold in Hollywood.

, a film producer and writer, whose industry connections gave the family an early foothold in Hollywood. His mother, Denise Crovetti, stepped away from acting to earn a Summa Cum Laude degree in child therapy before returning to manage her children's careers.

in child therapy before returning to manage her children's careers. Cameron and his twin brother Nicholas share a birth date of 12 March 2008 , with Cameron arriving 18 minutes first.

, with Cameron arriving 18 minutes first. The twins' older sister, Isabella, began acting at age five and is credited with inspiring both brothers to pursue the craft.

Cameron was nominated for a Saturn Award for his performance as Ryan Butcher in The Boys at the 52nd Saturn Awards in 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Bradley Crovetti Nicholas Crovetti Isabella Veneranda-Patricia Cramp Born 12 March 2008 12 March 2008 18 December 2004 Birthplace California, USA California, USA California, USA Parents Bradley Cramp & Denise Crovetti Bradley Cramp & Denise Crovetti Bradley Cramp & Denise Crovetti Occupation Actor Actor Actress, voice actress Known for The Boys (Ryan Butcher) Big Little Lies, Salem's Lot Joy (2015), voice work Height 5′ 9″ (1.75 m) — —

Who are Cameron Crovetti's parents?

Cameron Bradley Crovetti was born on 12 March 2008 in California to Bradley Cramp, a film producer and writer, and Denise Crovetti, a Broadway and film actress. Together, the pair form a creative partnership that extends well beyond the household. Their professional instincts directly shaped Cameron's career trajectory.

Bradley Cramp, the producer behind the scenes

Bradley Cramp is a writer and film producer. His work in the industry gave the family practical knowledge of how Hollywood operates, from casting to production. While Bradley tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to his wife, his background as a producer ensured his children understood the business side of entertainment from an early age.

Denise Crovetti: actress, therapist, and family manager

Denise Crovetti is a graduate of Illinois State University, affiliated with Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, where she majored in theatre and vocal performance. She then performed in New York City for several years on Broadway, off-Broadway, and on the stand-up comedy circuit before relocating to Los Angeles.

Denise took a step back from performing to raise her children and pursue a career as a child therapist, graduating Summa Cum Laude from California State University with a double degree in the PPS and MFT programme. She then turned her attention to fostering her children's acting careers after they expressed an interest in the theatrical arts.

Denise describes herself on social media as a "writer, actress, comedian and mother of actors", a neat summary of a career that has moved fluidly between performance, therapy, and parenting.

Cameron Crovetti's siblings

Cameron's siblings, sister Isabella and twin brother Nicholas, are also actors. The three share both a passion for performance and a willingness to work together on screen, making the Crovetti-Cramp family one of the more quietly remarkable acting dynasties in contemporary Hollywood.

Isabella Crovetti, the sister who started it all

Isabella Veneranda-Patricia Cramp, born on 18 December 2004, is known professionally as Isabella Cramp, Isabella Crovetti-Cramp, or Isabella Crovetti. She began her acting career at age five, starting with small roles on television and in commercials.

Isabella played young Joy in the 2015 film Joy. Her early success on set had a profound knock-on effect on her younger brothers.

Isabella inspired Cameron to become an actor alongside his twin brother Nicholas.

Nicholas Crovetti, the identical twin with a parallel career

Nicholas Crovetti (L) and Cameron Crovetti (R) attend the 17th Annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Cameron has a twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti, with Nicholas being 18 minutes younger. The two are identical, a fact that has occasionally caused confusion among fans, and that they have put to productive creative use on screen.

Nicholas began his acting career at age eight, appearing as Max Wright in HBO's Emmy Award-winning drama Big Little Lies, playing one of the twin sons of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård's characters alongside his real-life twin brother Cameron.

Nicholas also learnt to fly a plane at 14 years old, before he was old enough to drive at 16.

While Cameron is known for his role as Ryan Butcher in The Boys, Nicholas has voiced characters in animated series and starred in films such as Salem's Lot and Boy Kills World.

Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti: a twin acting career

The bond between Cameron and Nicholas goes beyond the sibling relationship: their acting careers have been intertwined since they both stepped on set at age eight.

Cameron began his acting career appearing in HBO's Emmy Award-winning drama Big Little Lies (2017), playing one of the twin sons alongside his real-life twin brother Nicholas. Cameron went on to appear in the show's critically acclaimed second season, acting alongside multiple Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep; that season's cast was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2020.

Cameron also starred opposite Academy Award-nominated actress Naomi Watts and his twin brother Nicholas in Prime Video's film Goodnight Mommy (2022), directed by Matt Sobel.

Cameron and Nicholas played the same character in Boy Kills World (2023), the only time they have been credited in the same role.

Because of their identical looks, Nicholas has also stepped in as a stand-in for Cameron in some scenes.

Cameron Crovetti's filmography

Prior to discovering his passion for performance, Cameron trained in competitive gymnastics and told Pop Culturalist he had been "on track to maybe one day go to the P&G's or Olympics" before acting took over.

Year Title Role Notes 2017 Black-ish Dylan #2 Guest role 2017–2019 Big Little Lies Josh Wright With twin Nicholas 2018 Anywhere with You Tim — 2020 Dirty John Ryan Broderick Recurring, season 2 2021 Witch Hunt Corey — 2020–2026 The Boys Ryan Butcher Recurring, seasons 2–3; main cast, seasons 4–5 2022 Goodnight Mommy Elias With Nicholas & Naomi Watts 2022 The Gray Man Young Sierra Six — 2023 Boy Kills World Young Boy Shared role with Nicholas

Latest news

The Boys season 5 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 8 April 2026, with its first two episodes. The eight-episode farewell kicked off with a two-episode premiere on 8 April 2026, followed by weekly Wednesday drops through the series finale on 20 May 2026.

Cameron was a recurring cast member in seasons 2–3 and was upgraded to the main cast in seasons 4 and 5. His performance earned him a nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 52nd Saturn Awards.

Cameron maintains an active presence on Instagram at @cameroncrovetti, with 910K followers.

FAQs

Who are Cameron Crovetti's parents? His parents are Bradley Cramp, a film producer and writer, and Denise Crovetti, a Broadway-trained actress and former child therapist who now manages her children's careers. Does Cameron Crovetti have a twin? Yes. His twin brother, Nicholas Crovetti, was born 18 minutes after him. Who is Cameron Crovetti's sister? His older sister, known professionally as Isabella Crovetti, was born Isabella Veneranda-Patricia Cramp on 18 December 2004. She is also an actress. Have Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti ever played the same character? Cameron Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti played the same character in Boy Kills World (2023), the only time they have been credited in the same role. What is Cameron Crovetti best known for? Cameron Crovetti is best known for playing Ryan Butcher in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys (2020–2026), a role that earned him a Saturn Award nomination. Did Cameron Crovetti win any awards? He was part of the Big Little Lies cast nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2020. He also received a Saturn Award nomination in 2025 for The Boys. What was Cameron Crovetti's first acting role? Cameron launched his acting career at the age of eight, making his screen debut in 2017 as Josh Wright in HBO's Big Little Lies. Later that year, he guest-starred as Dylan #2 in the sitcom Black-ish. Is Denise Crovetti still acting? Denise stepped back from performing to raise her children and later retrained as a child therapist. She now primarily focuses on managing her family's careers, though she describes herself as a writer, actress, and comedian on social media.

We also highlighted facts about Cameron Crovetti, the actor who played Ryan Butcher in *The Boys* from its second season through its fifth and final season. The 18-year-old began acting as a child and built a career alongside his twin brother, Nicholas.

Crovetti grew up on major Hollywood sets, sharing scenes with performers including Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. His six-year run as Homelander’s son ended with the series finale, after which he reflected on Ryan’s turbulent story and the character’s future.

Source: Legit.ng