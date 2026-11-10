The Irish government outlined the age conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for naturalisation under Irish law

Ireland's citizenship rules set out specific forms and pathways for children who do not automatically qualify for citizenship by birth

It is noteworthy that the conditions for naturalisation are governed by the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 as amended

The Irish government has confirmed that anyone seeking to become an Irish citizen through naturalisation must be at least 18 years old, as set out in the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956 as amended.

The requirement applies to all foreign nationals applying for Irish citizenship on their own behalf. Adults who do not meet the age threshold are ineligible to submit a naturalisation application.

Ireland sets the minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Liam McBurney, Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

When children can apply for Irish citizenship

The government's guidance also sets out the conditions under which an adult may apply for naturalisation on behalf of a child who does not independently qualify for Irish citizenship.

Three distinct pathways exist for children, each requiring a different application form through the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) website.

The first applies to children born in Ireland after January 1, 2005, who did not automatically acquire citizenship at birth. Parents in this situation are directed to use Form 11 on the INIS website.

The second pathway covers children who are of Irish descent but were not born in Ireland and have not acquired citizenship through another route. Applications in this case are submitted using Form 10.

The third pathway is available where the parent of the child has already been naturalised as an Irish citizen. In that scenario, Form 9 is the applicable document.

Irish citizenship: What the law says

The conditions governing naturalisation in Ireland are drawn from the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956, which has been amended several times over the decades.

Beyond age, the full set of naturalisation criteria covers additional requirements such as residency and good character, though the age threshold remains a foundational condition that applicants must first satisfy before any further assessment takes place.

Legit.ng reported that Ireland published five ways foreigners can acquire citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland shared guides that foreigners should read before seeking citizenship.

Criteria to qualify for Irish special residency route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland shared the criteria to be eligible for its special residency route, which leads to citizenship.

The Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, first published on 26 May 2026 and last updated on 9 October 2026, grants successful applicants a Stamp 4 immigration permission.

The permission is valid for up to two years and can be renewed in two-year intervals.

Source: Legit.ng