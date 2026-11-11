Sunny Sandler is no longer simply the kid who popped up in her dad's comedies. At 18, the American actress has earned critical acclaim on her own terms, headlining the Netflix drama Don't Say Good Luck — without a single family member sharing the screen — and silencing anyone who ever filed her talent under "nepotism". On Rotten Tomatoes, 93% of critics' reviews for the film are positive. That is not a nepo baby score. That is a star score.

Sunny Sandler at the Jay Kelly premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Sunny Sandler was born on 2 November 2008 in California, making her 18 years old as of November 2026.

in California, making her 18 years old as of November 2026. Don't Say Good Luck marks Sunny's first major lead role in a film with no other family members on screen, and Variety's Guy Lodge called her "the warmly gawky, thoroughly believable centre" of the film.

marks Sunny's on screen, and Variety's Guy Lodge called her "the warmly gawky, thoroughly believable centre" of the film. Sunny displays an impressive and naturally believable singing voice, performing several songs from Waitress throughout the film.

performing several songs from throughout the film. While she initially played smaller roles as she grew up, Sunny's breakout role came in the 2023 film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah .

. Sunny has a passion for singing that Adam has long supported, joining him on stage and performing at charity events.

Profile summary

Full name Sunny Madeline Sandler Date of birth 2 November 2008 Age 18 (as of November 2026) Birthplace California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress Father Adam Sandler Mother Jackie Sandler Sibling Sadie Sandler (older sister) Years active 2010–present

Is Sunny Sandler Adam Sandler's daughter?

From L-R. Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler at the Jay Kelly red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Earl Gibson III

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Sunny Madeline Sandler was born on 2 November 2008 in California to actor and comedian Adam Sandler and model and actress Jackie Titone. She is the younger sister of Sadie Sandler, who is also an actress pursuing her own career in Hollywood.

Her father is Jewish, and her mother is of Italian descent. Growing up, the Sandler household was inseparable from show business, but that proximity came with its own pressure. Every role Sunny has taken has been held up against the question of whether she earned it on merit.

Early life and first screen appearances

Sunny began her acting career as a child, often appearing in films produced by her father. The first film in which she appeared was Grown Ups in 2010.

For Sony Pictures Animation, she voiced additional voices in the 2012 film Hotel Transylvania, voiced baby Dennis and a Vampire Kid in the 2015 film Hotel Transylvania 2, and voiced Sunny in the 2018 film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

She has since regularly appeared in her father's projects, including Just Go with It, Jack and Jill, That's My Boy, Blended, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween.

Sunny Sandler's breakout role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Sunny stars as Stacy Friedman in the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a production that features the entire Sandler family in key roles, including Adam, Jackie, and Sadie.

This marked Sunny's first leading role, and she proved she had her dad's comedic chops. The film gave audiences the first proper look at what she could do at the front of a story, and it set up everything that came next.

My older daughter wants to go to college for it, and they're both very good.

In 2023, Sunny was one of the stars of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a film that also featured her sister and both of her parents. Its warm reception on Netflix made clear that the younger Sandler daughter was ready for a bigger stage.

Filmography

Year Title Role 2010 Grown Ups Tardio's Daughter 2013 Grown Ups 2 Sunny Tardio 2012 Hotel Transylvania Additional Voices (voice) 2015 Hotel Transylvania 2 Baby Dennis / Vampire Kid (voice) 2018 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sunny (voice) 2023 You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Stacy Friedman 2023 Leo Summer (voice) 2025 Happy Gilmore 2 Vienna Gilmore 2026 Don't Say Good Luck Sophie Birenbaum

Don't Say Good Luck: Sunny Sandler steps out alone

Sunny stars in Netflix's coming-of-age film Don't Say Good Luck, playing a teenager named Sophie who navigates family tragedy while becoming the lead of her high school's production of Waitress.

At just 17, Sunny starred in a film without any members of her family on screen for the first time. In Don't Say Good Luck, inspired by co-writer Laura Hankin's own high school experience, Sophie's world is turned upside down when she lands the lead role in the school musical just as she learns that her mother's cancer has returned. The film was released on Netflix worldwide on 14 August 2026.

That relatability is what appeals most about Don't Say Good Luck, the kind of nuance that isn't always readily available in straight-to-streaming films that partially hinge on a nepo baby who clearly has her own, quite wide skill set.

Without her famous family members appearing alongside her, Sandler gets the spotlight entirely to herself and proves she deserves it.

Does Sunny Sandler sing?

Five facts about actress Sunny Sandler. Photo: John Nacion

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Yes, and she is genuinely good at it. Sunny delivers a dual-threat performance of singing and leading the film, with her Waitress singing performances elevating the story above a standard coming-of-age experience.

In October 2025, Sunny performed during Adam's You're My Best Friend Tour stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, singing a cover of Gabby Barrett's "I Hope", with Adam accompanying her on guitar.

Sunny has also previously joined her father on stage to perform "A Million Dreams" and sang a cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover" at a charity event.

How old is Sunny Sandler, and how tall is she?

Sunny Sandler was born on 2 November 2008, making her 18 years old as of November 2026. Her height is listed at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) on IMDB.

Latest news

After Sadie's breakout in Roommates, Sunny is getting raves for her dramatic turn in Don't Say Good Luck. The film has become one of Netflix's most-discussed releases of 2026, with critics singling out Sunny's performance specifically.

ACM critic Jess Layt wrote, "If Sandler is the empathetic lead, Lynskey is the beating heart of the film."

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sunny played Vienna Gilmore, Happy's aspiring ballet dancer daughter, a role she shared screen time on with her sister and both her parents. Both Sunny and Sadie had major roles in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel.

Adam told E! News in December 2025: "They're both really good kids." He added: "They're really funny and nice kids, and whatever the hell they want to do, I want them to be happy."

FAQs

Is Sunny Sandler Adam Sandler's daughter? Yes. Sunny Madeline Sandler was born in California to Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler. How old is Sunny Sandler? Sunny was born on 2 November 2008, so she turned 18 on 2 November 2026. What is Sunny Sandler's breakout role? Don't Say Good Luck marks Sunny's first major lead role in a film with no other family members on screen, though many cite her 2023 role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah as the moment she first stood out. Does Sunny Sandler sing? Yes — Sunny displays an impressive and naturally believable singing voice, performing several songs from Waitress in Don't Say Good Luck. What is Sunny Sandler's height? Sunny's height is listed at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) on IMDB. Who does Sunny play in Don't Say Good Luck? Sunny plays Sophie Birenbaum in the 2026 Netflix film Don't Say Good Luck. What score did Don't Say Good Luck receive on Rotten Tomatoes? 93% of critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.1/10. Who is Sunny Sandler's sister? Sadie Madison Sandler, born 6 May 2006, is Sunny's older sister and a fellow actress.

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Source: Legit.ng