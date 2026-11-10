The US Department of State Consular Affairs released its Level 4 travel advisory on November 9, 2026, naming countries deemed too dangerous for American travellers

The fresh travel advisory, shared on X, covers 23 countries worldwide, with 11 of them located on the African continent

Level 4 is the highest warning level issued by the US government, assigned based on dangerous local conditions or limited capacity to assist Americans

The US Department of State Consular Affairs has placed 11 African countries on its Level 4 "Do Not Travel" list, warning American citizens against visiting these destinations under any circumstances.

The warning was issued on November 9, 2026, through the department's official X account @TravelGov.

US warns citizens against travelling to 11 African countries. Photo credit: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

The advisory applies to 23 countries in total across different regions of the world.

According to the department, Level 4 is the highest category in its four-tier travel advisory system.

It is assigned when conditions on the ground are considered extremely dangerous or when the US government's ability to provide consular assistance to its citizens in that country is severely limited.

"These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason," the department wrote in its post.

African countries on the US Level 4 list

The following 11 African countries are currently under the Level 4 "Do Not Travel" designation:

1. Burkina Faso.

2. Central African Republic (CAR).

3. Chad.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

5. Libya.

6. Mali.

7. Niger.

8. Somalia.

9. South Sudan.

10. Sudan.

11. Uganda.

Other countries named in the US travel advisory

Outside Africa, the US Department of State Consular Affairs also placed 12 additional countries on the Level 4 list. These include Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen.

In a previous travel advisory, the US also named 11 African countries Americans should not visit.

US removes travel warning for 1 African country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US removed the travel warning it had placed on a particular African country.

The decision, announced on October 16, 2026, comes as Tanzania's tourism industry records impressive growth, generating $4.41 billion in revenue in 2025 and attracting millions of international visitors.

Under the revised advisory, the US State Department downgraded Tanzania from Level 3, which advises Americans to “Reconsider Travel,” to Level 2, urging travellers to “Exercise Increased Caution.”

Source: Legit.ng