A viral clip from Christ Embassy's Healing Streams service showed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome interacting with Peter Paul, a man who had been bedridden for five years

Peter Paul offered to donate N100 million and even his church to God in exchange for healing, but the pastor's response left viewers stunned

The November 9 clip has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate about faith, healing crusades, and what God truly requires

A clip from Christ Embassy's Healing Streams Live Healing service has gone viral after Pastor Chris Oyakhilome turned down a staggering N100 million donation offer from a gravely ill man, insisting that money was not what God wanted.

The footage, which surfaced on 9 November 2026, shows a man identified as Peter Paul lying on a reclined stretcher chair on stage before a large audience.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome rejects N100m donation, shares powerful message about God. Credit: @chrisoyakhilome

Source: Twitter

According to Pastor Chris, Peter Paul, who appeared visibly frail, is 53 years old but was remarked to look significantly older due to his condition. His wife confirmed he had been unwell for five years.

Pastor Chris Rejects the N100m Offer

During the encounter, the pastor pressed Peter Paul on what he was willing to do for God in exchange for his healing. The ailing man responded by pledging to give God a hundred million naira. The pastor immediately dismissed the gesture.

"What, a hundred million? That's not enough," he told the man. When Peter Paul then offered to donate his church, the pastor again rejected it, telling him plainly: "That's not enough. You have to give him your life. He gave his life for you. He wants your life."

Peter Paul then committed to serving God with his life, after which the pastor proceeded with the healing session, laying hands on him and commanding what he described as a "wicked spirit of darkness" to leave the man's body.

The pastor declared Peter Paul healed before the congregation, calling his wife and referencing that his children were watching the broadcast at home.

Peter Paul's wife was asked to tell their children, named Kailan and JJ, that their father had been healed.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome shares God's message after declining N100m offer. Credit: @chrisoyahhilome

Source: UGC

Healing Streams Clip Goes Viral

The broadcast featured on-screen graphics including a "LIVE" banner, a donation number, and a caption reading: "Giving God 100 million is not enough. God wants your life and he wants you to serve him."

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing intense reactions from viewers who were struck by the pastor's rejection of the financial offer and his insistence on total commitment over monetary gifts.

Watch the viral Healing Streams moment that sparked widespread debate:

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma declared that God is interested in Davido.

The cleric shared a prophecy about the singer’s life, career, and possible spiritual journey.

His comments generated mixed responses from fans and netizens, who referred to a similar revelation from the singer’s father.

Source: Legit.ng