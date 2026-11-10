Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued Interministerial Decree No. 66 on July 30, 2026, targeting Afghan nationals and stateless persons

The decree covers both temporary visas and residence permits, making it a broader offer than a standard visa arrangement

The measure operates under a humanitarian reception framework, with beneficiary processing linked to Public Call MJSP

Brazil has opened a formal humanitarian pathway for Afghan nationals and stateless persons, granting them access to both temporary visas and residence permits.

Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 66 issued jointly by Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sets out the legal basis for this humanitarian reception.

Brazil opens visa and residence route for Afghans. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

The decree covers Afghan nationals specifically, as well as stateless persons, and provides for two distinct forms of legal status: temporary visas and residence permits.

What Decree No. 66 Establishes for Afghans

The decree goes beyond a standard visa offer. Rather than simply allowing entry, it also provides a path to residence, giving beneficiaries a more stable footing once they arrive in Brazil.

The processing of those who qualify is tied to Public Call for Proposals MJSP No. 1/2024, a mechanism that links the selection and administration of beneficiaries to an earlier formal government process.

The decree was published on the Brazilian federal government's official portal, gov.br, under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security's immigration regulations section.

A Humanitarian Route, Not a Work or Family Pathway

It is important to understand what this decree is and what it is not. The measure is strictly a humanitarian reception route, designed to offer protection and legal status to Afghans in vulnerable situations.

It is not a work visa programme, nor is it connected to family reunification procedures.

Those seeking to come to Brazil for employment purposes or to join relatives would need to pursue separate, distinct legal channels. This decree exists solely within the humanitarian framework.

Brazil publishes guidance on visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its official list of countries whose citizens do not require a visitor visa to enter the country.

The updated guidance covers over 100 nations globally, with only a handful of African countries making the cut, including Namibia and Tunisia.

Source: Legit.ng