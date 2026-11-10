Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh opened up about her service to God at Pastor Jerry Eze's Stream of Joy International church

The actress during a sermon revealed she cleans toilets and swept floors at the children church

Tonto Dikeh made the revelation while preaching on the importance of service in God's house at her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle fellowship

Tonto Dikeh left many stunned on Tuesday, November 10, after she disclosed that she serves as a toilet cleaner at Stream of Joy International, the church founded by popular televangelist Pastor Jerry Eze.

Dikeh, who has been open about her Christian faith in recent times, made the revelation while ministering at her fellowship, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT).

Tonto Dikeh reveals she washes toilets at Pastor Jerry Eze's church. Credit: tontolet/jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh on serving in God's house

Drawing on the parable of the prodigal son, the actress urged those present to embrace humility and service regardless of their status. She said that for an entire year at her church, she never once prayed for her needs because she was too busy picking up a broom, soap, and bucket to serve.

"I picked up a broom, I picked up soap, I picked up buckets and I started to wash the children's church in my church Streams of Joy," she said.

Dikeh went on to describe scrubbing children's toilets, an unglamorous task she said she took on willingly, even using the moments of cleaning as personal prayers for inner renewal.

"As I am scrubbing, I am telling God, I say scrub, clean your house. Clean me from the inside out. Restore me," she told the congregation.

In a moment that visibly moved those in attendance, Dikeh was unapologetic about the role she played.

"After here I go back to Stream of Joy where I am not a pastor, I am not an evangelist, I am a toilet cleaner," she declared.

She challenged members of the congregation who serve in church only when it benefits them personally, insisting that true service to God carries no conditions.

"Service without emotion becomes activity," she warned, adding that there is "nothing bigger than your service in the house of God."

Dikeh also encouraged believers to serve diligently under their spiritual leaders, saying that since committing to service she has continually been surprised by God's provision in her life.

Tonto Dikeh urges believers to embrace humble service to God in a moving sermon. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a video of how she arrived in Ghana for Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade.

Watch Tonto Dikeh deliver her sermon on Facebook:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng