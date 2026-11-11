Gunmen stormed a mining site in Jol community, Riyom LGA of Plateau State, on Tuesday evening and opened fire on people at the scene

The attack came just two days after five people, including a soldier, died in a separate incident in Barkin Ladi LGA of the same state

The Berom Youth Moulders Association condemned the killings and urged security agencies to act swiftly to protect rural communities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - Three people were killed after gunmen opened fire on workers at a mining site in Jol community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The gunmen arrived at the mining site unexpectedly and began shooting without warning, sending the surrounding community into panic.

Attacks continue across Plateau despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Source: Original

It was gathered that the deadly attack occurred at around 6pm on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2026,

As reported by Daily Trust, a community resident, Bulus Shen, told newsmen that three people lost their lives as a result of the attack.

The incident follows a separate assault two days earlier in Sho community, Barkin Ladi LGA, where five people, including a soldier, were killed.

Berom youth group condemns Riyom attack

Rwang Tengwong, the spokesperson of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), confirmed the attack and called it deeply troubling.

He described the killings as "disturbing and unacceptable" and called on security agencies to launch an immediate investigation, arrest those behind the violence, and boost their presence in rural communities across the state.

The spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, and the Plateau State Police Command had not responded to inquiries at the time of this report.

Violence persists despite Plateau curfew

The latest killings are part of a wider pattern of violence affecting several local government areas in Plateau State, including Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa.

Members of the Berom and Fulani communities have continued to trade blame over the ongoing attacks in these areas.

On September 21, the state government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the affected LGAs in a bid to curb the violence. Despite this measure, attacks have continued in multiple communities.

2 shot dead by gunmen at mining site

In a similar incident, Legit.ng reported that suspected gunmen opened fire at a mining site near the Kuru Jenta and Heipang boundary in Plateau State late on Friday night.

Two persons from Heipang District were killed during the attack, which occurred while a government-imposed curfew was in effect.

Community leaders condemned the killings and warned residents against conducting mining activities during restricted hours.

Source: Legit.ng