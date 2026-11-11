Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has addressed claims that her relationship with music executive Dapper played a role in her achievements

The Guinness World Record holder said she finds it disturbing when successful women are made to appear dependent on the men in their lives

Baci stressed that women deserve recognition for their hard work and personal efforts, regardless of whether they are married or in relationships

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has spoken out against claims that her relationship with her partner, Damilola Akinwunmi, popularly known as Dapper, contributed to her success.

The chef shared her thoughts during a recent interview with Goldmyne TV, where she discussed how people often attribute the achievements of successful women to their romantic partners.

Hilda Baci explains that being in a relationship should not make people question a woman's ability to achieve great things. Photo: @hildabaci/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Baci, although such comments do not always make her angry, she finds the mindset behind them troubling.

Hilda Baci addresses boyfriend's influence on her success

The celebrity chef explained that being in a relationship should not make people question a woman's ability to achieve great things through her own efforts.

She said women deserved to be celebrated for their individual accomplishments rather than having their hard work linked to the men they date or marry.

Speaking during the interview, Baci said:

“It is sometimes upsetting but I think that it just goes to show where we are as people and what the mindset is.”

She added that she was intentional about representing herself and other women, while creating opportunities for more women to succeed.

Baci is in a relationship with Nigerian music executive and entrepreneur Dapper, the founder of Dapper Group.

The couple had been together before the chef gained international recognition in May 2023.

That year, Baci attracted global attention after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Watch the X video of Hilda Baci speaking about her boyfriend here:

Hilda Baci says women deserved to be celebrated for their individual accomplishments. Photo: @hildabaci/IG.

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci updates bio

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hilda Baci made changes to her social media bio after she broke the Guinness World Record for the second time.

Hilda Baci had set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice.

The new change she made to her Instagram bio drew reactions from many of her fans and followers, who celebrated her.

Source: Legit.ng