Apostle Harrison Ayintete of The Goodness Nation posted a sermon clip on October 29, 2026, referencing Tiwa Savage's 2021 leaked tape

The pastor framed the singer's experience as a lesson in resilience, but Nigerians online were far from impressed by his choice of topic

He locked the comment section shortly after sharing the clip, as critics questioned his motives for revisiting the years-old scandal

A Nigerian pastor has found himself at the centre of sharp online backlash after using Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage's 2021 leaked intimacy tape as sermon material.

Apostle Harrison Ayintete of The Goodness Nation posted a video clip on October 29, 2026, in which he cited the singer's experience as a case study in bouncing back from public scandal.

Pastor Harrison Ayintete sparks online backlash after using Tiwa Savage’s 2021 leaked intimacy video as a lesson on overcoming public scandal. Photo: tgnlead/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to the pastor, Tiwa Savage's ability to keep her music career afloat despite the fallout from the incident made her an example worth preaching about when discussing resilience, reputation management, and personal recovery.

Tiwa Savage's 2021 leaked tape ordeal

The incident Ayintete referenced first came to public attention in October 2021, when Tiwa Savage disclosed that someone had attempted to blackmail her using intimacy footage.

The singer later spoke openly about how traumatic the episode was, confirming that the material involved her then-boyfriend and that she was a victim in the situation.

Despite the widespread judgment that followed at the time, she continued releasing music and, in subsequent years, has spoken about healing and taking back control of her own story.

Watch Apostle Harrison Ayintete speak about Tiwa Savage in the X video below:

See how Nigerians dragged Apostle Harrison Ayintete in the reshared Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Apostle Harrison Ayintete's sermon clip

Ayintete locked the comment section on his own post shortly after it went live.

However, when the video was reshared on Instagram, the response from Nigerians was swift and largely critical.

Many argued that a pastor had no business resurrecting a painful chapter that some younger social media users would not have even been aware of.

Others went further, suggesting the reference was a calculated bid for attention, and some implied that the pastor must have personally viewed the footage to feel so comfortable discussing it in detail.

Among those who weighed in on the reshared clip:

@rtwbygbemsielagos wrote:

"Who still remember that one. Abeg say something else?"

@stripesandgoldfabrics asked:

"Pastor! Pastor! Why is your mind going there??"

@smart_kids_apparel commented:

"Why do you want to remind the world again ehhh AdaM!!!! Even those who were still wearing diapers then will now want to know about it! Who asked you Sir"

@delish_bakerygh stated:

"The attention you are seeking you give me you a bad PR. Just focus on your craft"

@king.igho.o wrote:

"Why you go bring back that kind talk? That means you watch am"

@olaitanshugar reacted:

"See what a pastor is preaching in church God!!!! Show us mercy lord Jesus 🙌👏"

@thegirlcalleddinma added:

"Seems he enjoyed the video, since he's unable to move on"

Apostle Harrison Ayintete draws public criticism over his sermon referencing Tiwa Savage’s leaked video and her recovery from public scrutiny. Photo: tgnlead/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000, singer responds with promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng