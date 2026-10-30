Funke Akindele recalled a tense night on set where she was in a bad mood while filming The Four with Wumi Toriola

Wumi Toriola, who plays a dramatically different role in the movie, teased fans about seeing a new side of her on screen

The clip from The Four premiere sparked a wave of reactions from fans amused by the duo's behind-the-scenes dynamic

Funke Akindele has given fans a candid glimpse into the behind-the-scenes reality of shooting her latest movie, 'The Four', revealing that not every night on set was smooth sailing, particularly when Wumi Toriola was involved.

Speaking at the film's premiere on Thursday, 29 October 2026, the director and actress opened up about one memorable night of filming that tested everyone's patience.

Funke Akindele shares how she reacted to Wumi Toriola when she was angry on the movie location. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

According to Akindele, the cast had been delayed during a party-crashing scene, and by that point, Toriola was visibly exhausted and unwell.

"Wumi Toriola was so tired, sick, and she was like, 'Auntie, I am tired,'" Akindele recalled with a laugh. But here is where it got interesting: Akindele admitted she herself was having a rough evening. Rather than brushing it off, she pulled Toriola aside and was honest with her, telling her in Yoruba that she was in a bad mood and something was bothering her.

Funke Akindele speaks about the challenges of making her new movie, The Four. Photo credit@funekjenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola's reaction to Funke Akindele

What stood out to Akindele was how Toriola responded. Despite her own exhaustion the night before, Toriola showed up the following morning genuinely concerned, asking her director why she looked unhappy and encouraging her to smile. It was a small moment, but one that clearly stayed with Akindele.

Toriola, for her part, was equally enthusiastic at the premiere. She told the audience that *The Four* would reveal a completely different version of herself, warning those who think they know her screen persona to prepare for a surprise.

"A lot of you will be like, oh, that razz girl. You must say nothing. I'm about to unfold other sides of me," Toriola said, before expressing gratitude to Film One Cinema and the audience for their continued support.

Here is the Instagram video of Funke Akindele speaking about Wumi:

Fans react to the premiere clip

The video quickly caught fire online, with fans weighing in on both women's personalities and the film itself.

@lammybaby28 said:

"Pumpkin, acting here like she is very nice."

@mimi_exx wrote:

"Box office Queen"

@glamour_by_it commented:

"Niyen Pumpkin na."

@borlachi added:

"Wumi always get dat vibes."

@beeboii__ reacted:

"I don't want this clip to end mhan! Where's the rest?? 🥹🔥"

@renik_stitches noted:

"Someone will think @wumitoriola na better person, see as she dey do like Sophia the first."

@thedamilola.o wrote:

"Someone would think Pumpkin is gentle o."

Wumi Toriola, Seyi Edun reconcile

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Yoruba actresses Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun together at Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday celebration warmed the hearts of fans online.

The two actresses, who were once known to be close friends, reportedly fell out years ago, leading to a long period of estrangement. Their fallout became a talking point among fans and colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

However, the actresses eventually reconciled, with their colleague, actor Adeniyi Johnson, playing a role in bringing them back together and helping to broker peace.

Source: Legit.ng