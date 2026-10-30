A video from Davido's Banana Island mansion caught massive attention online, putting his lavish lifestyle in the spotlight

The footage revealed a row of high-end vehicles parked within the property, including a Lamborghini and a Maybach

Viewers reacted to the glimpse into the Afrobeats superstar's world, sparking widespread conversation about his wealth

A video filmed inside the compound of Afrobeats superstar Davido at his residence on Banana Island, Ikoyi, has gone viral, drawing attention to the singer's extravagant lifestyle.

The clip, which circulated on Instagram, was shot in the driveway of the mansion and captured a striking line-up of luxury vehicles parked on the property.

Davido’s extravagant lifestyle grabs attention as mansion and luxury cars go viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Among the cars visible in the footage were a Lamborghini and a Maybach, two of the most recognisable symbols of high-end automotive taste.

Davido's Banana Island lifestyle on display

Banana Island, located in the upscale Ikoyi district of Lagos, is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive residential addresses in Nigeria.

The footage offered a rare look at the exterior of the singer's home, styled in the manner of entertainment news content, complete with bold on-screen captions and a branded overlay that gave it a distinctly viral, gossip-news feel.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with fans and followers weighing in on the size of the property and the collection of vehicles on show.

The singer, born David Adeleke, has long been associated with a taste for luxury, and the clip appeared to reinforce that reputation in a big way.

Davido’s opulent lifestyle gets people talking as mansion video circulates online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's fleet sparks online buzz

The viral moment adds to a long list of instances in which Davido's possessions and properties have generated buzz online, reflecting both his status as one of Nigeria's biggest music exports and the public's enduring fascination with celebrity wealth.

Watch the video from Davido's Banana Island mansion:

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats star Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng