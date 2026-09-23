Who is Eve Jobs' husband, Harry Charles? Inside their $6.7 million wedding

Eve Jobs' husband is Harry Charles, a British Olympic gold medallist in show jumping. The daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs married the equestrian on 26 July 2025, in a three-day, star-studded celebration in the Cotswolds that reportedly cost $6.7 million (£5 million). Sir Elton John performed at the reception, making the Eve Jobs wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.

A split image shows Harry Charles in Olympic kit alongside Eve Jobs at a red carpet event. Photo: Barrington Coombs, Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles married on 26 July 2025 at St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, England.

married on at St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, England. The wedding reportedly cost $6.7 million , with Sir Elton John paying £1 million to perform at the reception.

, with Sir Elton John paying to perform at the reception. Harry Charles won team jumping gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics — riding with a fractured arm.

at the — riding with a fractured arm. Guests included Kamala Harris , Princess Beatrice, and Jessica Springsteen.

, Princess Beatrice, and Jessica Springsteen. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 and became engaged in September 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Eve Jobs Date of birth 9 July 1998 Birthplace Palo Alto, California, USA Nationality American Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Education Stanford University (BA, 2021) Occupation Fashion model, competitive equestrian Spouse Harry Charles (m. 2025) Parents Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs Siblings Reed Jobs (brother), Erin Jobs (sister), Lisa Brennan-Jobs (half-sister) Agency DNA Models, New York Instagram @evejobs — 559K followers

Who is Harry Charles?

Equestian Olympian Harry Charles of England plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Qatar Masters 2026 at Doha Golf Club on February 04, 2026 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

Harry Charles, born 15 July 1999 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a British show jumping competitor. He is one of the most decorated young equestrians in the world, with a medal record that spans Olympic Games and World Championships.

Olympic career and gold medal

Harry Charles first represented Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, competing in individual jumping and team jumping. In 2024, he was a member of the British team again and won gold for show jumping at the Paris Summer Olympics, achieving the feat with a fractured arm strapped to his side, aided by his horse, Romeo.

Before his love life took centre stage, Harry made a name for himself as a top athlete after making his five-star debut in 2018 at Aachen, Germany, when he was just 19. Since then, Harry has made the world's top 100 in the FEI rankings.

A show-jumping family

Harry's father, Peter Charles, was a member of the team that won Britain's first team jumping gold medal in 60 years at the 2012 London Summer Olympics. His sisters, Sienna and Scarlett, have also competed as top-level showjumpers. Sport is genuinely a family business for the Charles household.

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve Jobs attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Eve Jobs, born 9 July 1998, is an American fashion model and competitive equestrian. She is named after Eve from the book of Genesis and is the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs.

Career: from the riding arena to the runway

Jobs attended Upper Echelon Academy in Wellington, Florida, and was an accomplished equestrian; in 2019, she was ranked as the world's fifth-best rider under 25. She graduated from Stanford University in 2021, then moved to New York.

In March 2022, Jobs signed with DNA Model Management after making her runway debut with the French fashion label Coperni and appearing in a Glossier holiday campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney. She appeared in American Vogue, attended the Met Gala, and landed the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan. That year, she also starred in an advertising campaign for Louis Vuitton's Twist handbag.

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles: relationship timeline

The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 and got engaged in September 2024. Jobs and Charles have been private about their relationship, though they both share a love of horses.

Harry and Eve first went public with their relationship in August 2024, when the model shared a video of her embracing the British Olympian at the Paris Olympics after he won the gold medal with his equestrian team in the show-jumping competition.

Harry offered a glimpse at how he and Eve relaxed after the Olympic Games, sharing several images to Instagram of the pair enjoying a beach holiday in November 2024.

The engagement

Charles became engaged to model Eve Jobs in September 2024. The couple remained tight-lipped on the details of their love story, opting not to publicly announce when they got engaged. Eve shared a recap of her glamorous bachelorette party by the sea on the coast of Italy ahead of the wedding.

Inside the $6.7 million Eve Jobs wedding

Guests attend the wedding of Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Steve Jobs and Team GB showjumper Harry Charles at St Michael's And All Angels Church, in Great Tew in Oxfordshire. Photo: Ben Birchall

Source: Getty Images

The couple wed on 26 July at the historic St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, Cotswolds. They then had their reception at Estelle Manor, a private members' club and hotel.

Eve wore a gorgeous white Givenchy gown featuring a square neckline, figure-skimming bodice, and floor-grazing skirt, with a lace-adorned veil tucked neatly into her slicked-updo.

Givenchy is known for flirting with the line of simplicity and luxury, which is why it has been the first choice for several royal and celebrity brides.

Elton John's performance

The three-day celebration included a Friday-night performance from Elton John at Estelle Manor, for which he was reportedly paid £1 million. A strict no-phones policy was in place throughout the event. After the celebration, the newlyweds departed on a honeymoon aboard Steve Jobs' superyacht, Venus, sailing through the Greek islands.

The guest list

The Eve Jobs wedding drew a remarkable roll-call of guests. Among those in attendance was Kamala Harris, a long-time friend of Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, along with Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer and actor Callum Turner. Eve had eight bridesmaids, including show-jumping champion Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen, and Harry's sisters Sienna and Scarlett.

The couple thanked their wedding planner Stanlee Gatti for making their "wildest wedding dreams come true", as well as the team at Givenchy for making Eve's "breathtakingly beautiful dress" and their parents, bridesmaids, groomsmen, and the entire team at the River Cafe.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eve Jobs has a net worth of $100 million. However, other estimates are far more conservative. Other estimates put her personal net worth between $500,000 and $1 million, with her wealth coming from her modelling career and equestrian sports rather than her father's estate.

Her income sources include:

High-profile campaigns for luxury houses, including Louis Vuitton and Vogue Japan , for which she can command between $20,000 and $100,000 per project, contributing to an estimated annual modelling income of $100,000 to $300,000.

, for which she can command between $20,000 and $100,000 per project, contributing to an estimated annual modelling income of $100,000 to $300,000. Prize money from equestrian competitions such as the CSI 3* Grand Prix, which can reach between $100,000 and $130,000.

The wide discrepancy in estimates reflects the complexity of the Jobs family finances. A ProPublica investigation based on confidential tax records found that after Steve's death, Laurene Powell Jobs transferred roughly $500 million through GRAT trusts to her children, friends, and other relatives, though the specific amount attributable to Eve has never been disclosed.

Latest news

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles married on 26 July 2025. Eve Jobs shared the first official wedding photo on her Instagram on 3 August 2025, more than a week after marrying British Olympian Harry Charles in England.

Harry Charles also added two bronze medals at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen, one in individual jumping and one in team jumping, confirming his status as one of the world's elite show jumpers.

FAQs

Who is Eve Jobs' husband? Eve Jobs' husband is Harry Charles, a British Olympic gold medallist in show jumping who won team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. When did Eve Jobs and Harry Charles get married? The couple wed on 26 July 2025 at the historic St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, Cotswolds. How much did Eve Jobs' wedding cost? The wedding reportedly cost $6.7 million (£5 million). Did Elton John really perform at the wedding? Yes. Sir Elton John performed at Estelle Manor on the Friday night of the three-day celebration, reportedly for a £1 million fee. Who are Eve Jobs' parents? Eve Jobs is the daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs. How long did Harry Charles and Eve Jobs date before marriage? Although the couple made their relationship public in 2024, it is reported that they began dating in 2022. What does Harry Charles do? Harry Charles is a British Olympic gold medallist who secured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the team show jumping event. Does Eve Jobs model? Yes. Eve Jobs signed with DNA Model Management in March 2022. She has since appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan and in campaigns for Louis Vuitton.

We also highlighted facts about Maisie Williams’ marital status and dating history. The Game of Thrones actress is not married and is considered single as of 2026.

Her longest public relationship was with fashion designer Reuben Selby, whom she dated for about five years before their amicable split in February 2023. Their relationship also included creative collaborations, coordinated fashion appearances and a shared life away from London.

Source: Legit.ng