Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun broke his silence after widespread outrage over his absence at AY Live Cardiff

AY revealed he had endured broken payment promises for years and a five-hour drive before reaching his limit

Despite calls for cancellation, Ayo Makun offered to return to Cardiff with a free show at his own expense

Ayo Makun has fired back at critics demanding his cancellation, insisting that two decades of dedication to his fans should not be wiped out by a single painful night.

The Nigerian comedian found himself at the centre of a storm after he failed to show up for AY Live Cardiff on a Sunday, leaving ticket holders frustrated and angry.

AY Makun addresses critics as cancellation campaign gains attention online. Credit: @aymakun

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported on the fallout, with many fans taking to social media to call him out publicly.

AY subsequently issued an apology, acknowledging that the time, money, and trust his fans invested deserved to be respected. However, the apology did little to quieten the critics, and calls for his cancellation grew louder.

AY breaks silence on Cardiff incident

In a lengthy statement posted to his social media page, the comedian pushed back against the wave of criticism.

He admitted that industry veterans advised him to stay silent and allow the controversy to fade, but he felt his audience deserved to hear his side of the story.

According to AY, his decision to skip the Cardiff show came after years of performing at events where payment promises were broken, sometimes dipping into his own pocket to pay fellow performers.

A five-hour drive from Sheffield to Cardiff on the night in question, following repeated bad experiences on the same tour, proved to be his breaking point. He was quick to acknowledge, though, that the fans who turned up had done nothing to deserve the disappointment.

He also expressed frustration at what he described as a pattern of negative stories about him generating far more interest than his achievements and consistency ever have.

AY promises Cardiff free show

AY pledged to return to Cardiff for a free show, funded entirely by himself, subject to venue and logistical arrangements being confirmed.

Social media reacts as AY Makun speaks out amid calls for his cancellation. Credit: @aymakun

Source: Instagram

He clarified that the gesture would not serve as a replacement for any refunds owed to ticketholders from the original event.

In his words:

"I have seen the insults, the judgment, and the calls to cancel AY. It hurts to see one painful night used to dismiss more than twenty years of showing up for my fans. I still do not understand why anything negative about AY seems to create immediate excitement for so many people. For years, I have performed despite broken payments, sometimes paying colleagues out of pocket. After repeated experiences on this tour and a five-hour drive from Sheffield to Cardiff, I reached my limit. But the fans waiting had done nothing wrong. Calls for cancellation will not make me give up on everything we have built. The show goes on."

See AY's video from X addressing the issue:

What AY said about living alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng