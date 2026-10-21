Brooke Shields' parents are Francis Alexander "Frank" Shields Jr., a New York businessman and Revlon executive, and Theresia Anna Lilian Maria "Teri" Schmon. The couple married in 1964 and divorced when Brooke was just five months old — leaving Teri to raise their daughter alone, and Frank to build a second family. Both parents shaped Brooke's life and career in strikingly different ways: one pushed her toward the spotlight, the other watched quietly from a distance.

Brooke and Teri Shields attend the Museum of Broadcasting George Burns Honours. Brooke and Francis Shields attend the premiere party for 'Endless Love'. Photo: Ron, Sonia (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Brooke Christa Shields was born on 31 May 1965 in New York City to Frank and Teri Shields.

was born on in New York City to Frank and Teri Shields. Her parents divorced when Brooke was just five months old — she was raised by her mother.

— she was raised by her mother. Her father, Frank Shields, was a Revlon and Estée Lauder executive who died in April 2003 , aged 61.

who died in , aged 61. Her mother, Teri Shields , died on 31 October 2012 , aged 79, after a long battle with dementia.

, died on , aged 79, after a long battle with dementia. Brooke has three half-sisters — Marina, Olympia, and Cristiana — from her father's second marriage.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Brooke Christa Shields Date of birth 31 May 1965 Birthplace Manhattan, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, Italian, English, Welsh, Scots-Irish Father Francis Alexander Shields Jr. (Frank Shields) Mother Theresia "Teri" Shields (née Schmon) Half-sisters Marina Shields, Olympia Shields, Cristiana Shields Step-siblings Diana Auchincloss Cunningham, Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr. Education Princeton University (BA) Height 6 ft (1.83 m) Spouses Andre Agassi (1997–1999); Chris Henchy (2001–present) Children Rowan Henchy, Grier Henchy

Who is Brooke Shields' father, Francis Alexander Shields?

Francis Alexander Shields Jr., born on 16 May 1941 in New York City, was an American businessman and executive at Revlon in New York City. He went by the name Frank Shields, and his background was anything but ordinary.

A family with aristocratic roots

His father was Francis Xavier Shields Sr., an American professional tennis player, and his mother was Marina Torlonia, an Italian aristocrat. Francis Sr. was a former Davis Cup president and a finalist at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Actress Brooke Shields and her father, Frank Shields, attend Brooke Shields' 21st Birthday party. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

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Frank Jr.'s paternal grandmother was Italian noblewoman Marina Torlonia di Civitella-Cesi, who was the daughter of an Italian prince and an American socialite. This lineage gave Brooke her notably mixed European ancestry. Her mother was of English, German, Scotch-Irish, and Welsh descent, while her father had English, French, Irish, and Italian ancestry.

Frank's career: from Revlon to real estate

Francis Alexander, who went by Frank Shields Jr., was the son of famed tennis player Frank Shields Sr. He did not follow in his father's footsteps, instead trading dreams of Wimbledon for Wall Street. Frank Jr. was a marketing and sales executive for both Estée Lauder and Revlon, based in New York City.

He also worked for Handy Associates, an executive recruiting firm in New York City. He formed his own real estate firm, Frank Shields Associates, in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1989.

He died from prostate cancer in 2003 at age 61. After his death, the National Rowing Foundation offered the Frank Shields Fellowships — a tribute to his long commitment to the sport from his college days at the University of Pennsylvania.

Did Brooke Shields have a relationship with her father?

Her parents divorced when Brooke Shields was only five months old, though Brooke maintained a close relationship with her father throughout his life.

Brooke Shields attends Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch" New York Premiere. Photo: Michael Loccisano

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While Teri was deeply invested in Brooke's career, Frank Jr. was the opposite. Brooke told The Sunday Times that her father disapproved of the roles she took and her entrance into celebrity. Brooke went on to say that her father was a nice escape from Hollywood's pressures, though she still felt pressure to please him and make him proud.

Who is Brooke Shields' mother, Teri Shields?

Born Theresia Anna Lilian Maria Schmon on 1 August 1933 in Newark, New Jersey, Teri Shields was an American actress who became Brooke Shields' mother and manager.

She was the daughter of Theresa (née Dollinger), a house cleaner, and John Schmon, a chemist. Her background was modest — a world apart from the Shields family's aristocratic connections.

What did Teri Shields do for a living?

Before Teri became her daughter's full-time manager, the New Jersey native was a model for Lord & Taylor, as well as a makeup artist, hair stylist, and hostess at the famed Gaslight Cafe in Greenwich Village.

Brooke Shields and her mother, Teri Shields, pictured laughing. Photo: PL Gould (modified by author)

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Once Brooke arrived, Teri's career path shifted entirely. After Brooke was born, Teri pushed her daughter into show business. At 11 months old, Brooke landed an Ivory soap commercial.

What did Teri Shields do to Brooke?

Teri's dual role as mother and manager became one of the most scrutinised in Hollywood. Teri navigated Brooke's early, sometimes controversial career moves, including her role in 1978's Pretty Baby and a revealing Calvin Klein campaign at 15.

Throughout her position as Brooke's manager, Teri faced accusations of exploiting her child, though she always defended her actions as attempts to do what was best for her daughter.

Teri herself addressed those criticisms publicly. Speaking to People magazine in 1978, as reported by News WTVR Richmond, she said:

I'm not a stage mother. I'm Brooke's mother. The most important thing is that I love Brooke, and it's fun to make her happy.

Brooke Shields beams alongside her mother, Teri Shields. Photo: Jack Mitchell

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In her memoir, Brooke was more candid about the toll her mother's drinking took on her childhood. Shields wrote that her mother "always billed herself as someone who was non-judgmental," but Brooke always felt as though she was going to be in trouble for something — a consequence, she wrote, of being raised by an alcoholic.

Brooke Shields wrote as reported by Fox News:

Mom's alcoholism was a constant source of agony for me, and I was always a little skittish and on edge.

In 2009, Brooke announced that her mother was suffering from dementia. On 31 October 2012, Teri Shields died at age 79 following a long illness related to dementia.

Despite everything, Brooke's tribute to her mother was loving. She said in a statement to TheWrap, as reported by Yahoo:

My mother was an enormous part of my life and of who I am today. I loved her, laughed with her, and respected her. And although she had her share of struggles, she was my mom.

How did Brooke Shields' parents meet?

Actress Brooke Shields and her mother, Teri Shields, attend the French Institute/Alliance Française's First Annual Le Trophee Des Arts Award Salute. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frank Shields Jr. was only 23 when he married 30-year-old Teri. Born Theresa Anna Lillian Schmon, Teri was a cosmetics saleswoman and model until she met Frank Shields, a former tennis player. The pair conceived Brooke five months before they married and quickly split.

Frank's aristocratic family once disapproved of his relationship with Teri — a fascinating side story that many people are unaware of. Despite the social differences, they wed in 1964, and divorced when their daughter was five months old.

What is Brooke Shields' ethnicity and nationality?

Brooke is American, born in Manhattan. Her ethnicity is a rich blend of German, Irish, Italian (nearly one-eighth), English, and Scottish, with distant Scots-Irish, Welsh, Spanish, French, and Dutch heritage.

Brooke Shields attends the 2026 AMC Networks Upfront. Photo: Michael Loccisano

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On her father's side, she has Italian, French Canadian, Irish, and English roots, along with high social standing and ties to nobility. According to research by William Addams Reitwiesner, published in 1995, Brooke Shields has ancestral links to several noble families in Italy, particularly from Genoa and Rome.

In a 2010 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Brooke Shields learned more about her family tree. She found out she is a descendant of Victor Amadeus I of Savoy, a duke whose wife, Christine of France, was a daughter of King Henry IV of France.

How many siblings does Brooke Shields have?

Brooke Shields has two stepbrothers and three half-sisters. In 1970, Frank Shields married Diana "Didi" Lippert, former wife of Thomas Gore Auchincloss.

Frank and Didi had three daughters — Brooke's half-sisters — Marina Shields, Olympia Shields, and Christiana Shields. Frank also became the stepfather to Diana Auchincloss Cunningham and Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr., children from Lippert's previous relationship.

Brooke Shields attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The half-sisters have largely stayed out of the spotlight. Unlike her older sister Brooke, Olympia Shields did not pursue acting. She became a teacher and is a maths teacher at Palm Beach Day Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Marina Purcell (née Shields) grew up in Long Island and Palm Beach and received her BA from Georgetown University in 1993.

Brooke Shields' net worth

Brooke Shields is an American actress, model, author, entrepreneur, and former child star who has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That same source estimates her net worth at $40 million in 2025. Given the conflict between sources, her net worth is best estimated at $40–$50 million.

Her income comes from several streams:

Acting — including the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy Mother of the Bride and the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart

— including the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy and the Hallmark series Modelling — early campaigns for Calvin Klein, Ivory soap, and major fashion brands

— early campaigns for Calvin Klein, Ivory soap, and major fashion brands Writing — including her memoir There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me

— including her memoir Real estate — in 2013, Brooke and husband Chris Henchy purchased a 4,500-square-foot Southampton farmhouse for $4.25 million

Latest news

Brooke Shields attends Netflix's "Goodbye June" New York Screening. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

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Brooke has the premiere of her mystery comedy-drama series You're Killing Me (which was developed under the working title Allie & Andi), keeping her firmly in the public eye.

Brooke Shields has confirmed she dated JFK Jr., and is also addressing a possible return to When Calls the Heart after an emotional episode of the series.

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Rowan Henchy, were spotted in New York City in April 2026, turning heads in matching black dresses. The duo's appearance highlighted just how much Rowan, 22, resembles her famous mother in features and presence.

FAQs

Did Brooke Shields have a relationship with her father? Yes — despite her parents divorcing when she was just five months old, the American actress maintained a close relationship with Frank Shields throughout his life. She has described him as a welcome escape from Hollywood's pressures. How much did Brooke Shields inherit from her father? No verified public record exists of any inheritance from Frank Shields. Her estimated net worth of $40–$50 million comes from her modelling, acting, writing, and real estate careers. What is Brooke Shields' ethnicity? Her family background includes English, German, Scotch-Irish, Welsh, French, Irish, and Italian roots. Through her paternal grandmother, she also has connections to Italian nobility. What happened between Brooke Shields and her mother? Their relationship was loving but complicated. Teri faced accusations of exploiting her child throughout Brooke's career, though she always defended her actions as doing what was best for her daughter. Brooke has spoken openly about the impact of her mother's alcoholism. How did Brooke Shields' parents meet? Teri Schmon was a model and cosmetics saleswoman when she met Frank Shields, a businessman from a well-connected New York family. They married in 1964 but divorced shortly after Brooke's birth in 1965. What is Brooke Shields' parents' nationality? Both Frank and Teri Shields were American. Frank was born in New York City to a family with Italian aristocratic roots on his mother's side, while Teri was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey. How many siblings does Brooke Shields have? Brooke has three half-sisters — Marina, Olympia, and Cristiana — from her father's second marriage to Diana Lippert, as well as two step-siblings from her stepmother's previous relationship. Is Teri Shields still alive? No. Teri Shields died on 31 October 2012, aged 79, following a long illness related to dementia.

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Source: Legit.ng