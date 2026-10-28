The UK Home Office shut the Tier 1 Investor visa route to all new initial applications

The route previously required foreigners to invest a minimum of £2 million in the UK to qualify for entry clearance

Existing Tier 1 Investor migrants still face strict deadlines to extend their leave or apply for settlement

The United Kingdom's Home Office closed the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route to all new initial applications, shutting the door on one of the country's most exclusive immigration pathways for high-net-worth foreigners.

According to UK Visas and Immigration guidance, any application for initial entry clearance or leave to remain submitted after closure is considered void and will not be processed. Fees paid on such applications are refunded.

UK closes Tier 1 visa route to new applicants. Photo credit: Sky News.

Source: UGC

What the Tier 1 Investor Route Required

The Tier 1 (Investor) category was designed for wealthy individuals who could make a substantial financial commitment to the United Kingdom.

To qualify for an initial grant of leave, applicants needed at least £2 million of their own money held in a regulated financial institution, along with a UK-regulated bank account opened specifically for making that investment.

The route did not require applicants to demonstrate English language ability or show proof of personal maintenance funds, on the basis that qualifying investors could sustain themselves without recourse to public funds.

The Home Office also required that investment funds be entirely under the applicant's control and obtained through lawful means.

Any reasonable suspicion that money had been acquired unlawfully, whether in the UK or abroad, was grounds for refusal.

Who Can Still Apply Under the Old Rules

While the route is closed to newcomers, the Home Office confirmed that certain existing Tier 1 Investor migrants can still make limited applications under transitional arrangements.

Applicants seeking to extend their leave must have held valid Tier 1 Investor status within the 12 months before applying, and any such extension application must have been submitted before 17 February 2026.

Applications for indefinite leave to remain, also known as settlement, carry a later deadline of February 17, 2028.

Extension requirements vary depending on when an applicant's initial leave was granted. Those who received their initial leave before November 6, 2014 could qualify under different investment thresholds, while applicants who entered under rules in place between 6 November 2014 and 28 March 2019 were required to have invested at least £2 million in UK Government bonds, share capital, or loan capital in active, trading UK-registered companies.

For those granted leave on or after March 29, 2019, qualifying investments are limited to share capital or loan capital in active UK companies, government bonds no longer count.

The Home Office guidance notes that the deadlines are strict. Applications for leave to remain are automatically refused if an applicant has overstayed their existing leave beyond certain limited exceptions, including a 14-day grace period in defined circumstances.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng