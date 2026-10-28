The Federal High Court in Lagos has denied businessman and social media influencer KC Luxury bail on medical grounds over alleged hard drug

KC Luxury was brought to court in an ambulance while receiving oxygen at the previous hearing on October 23

Justice Musa Kakaki ordered unrestricted access to doctors and medical specialists for the defendant and directed an accelerated hearing of the case

Businessman and social media influencer Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as KC Luxury, has been denied bail on medical grounds despite concerns about his health during his ongoing trial over alleged hard drug and money laundering, reports The Cable.

Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court in Lagos delivered the ruling on Wednesday, October 28, holding that the defence had failed to provide sufficient medical evidence to justify the defendant’s release.

KC Luxury was denied bail on medical grounds. Photo: @kcluxury/IG.

Source: Instagram

The decision came days after KC Luxury was brought to the court premises in an ambulance while receiving oxygen, drawing attention to the health concerns surrounding his detention.

Why the court rejected KC Luxury’s bail request

KC Luxury’s lawyer, Emefo Etudo, had asked the court to grant him bail so he could receive specialised treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The defence counsel claimed that his client’s condition had deteriorated following a lung collapse and that he required specialised medical care.

However, prosecuting counsel Abu Ibrahim opposed the application, arguing that the medical evidence presented was insufficient to justify his release.

In his ruling, Justice Kakaki said the defence had not presented a medical certificate establishing the need for bail or demonstrated special circumstances warranting his release.

“There is no medical certificate to warrant the court to grant him bail,” the judge said.

Court orders access to specialists

Although the court refused to grant bail, Justice Kakaki directed the Ikoyi Custodial Centre to provide the businessman with unrestricted access to doctors and medical specialists for any treatment he might require.

The judge also ordered an accelerated hearing and adjourned the case until November 2 for the commencement of trial.

KC Luxury is standing trial alongside Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch on a 22-count charge filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The defendants are accused of conspiring to export 184.5kg of hard drugs to the United Kingdom and engaging in money laundering.

The agency alleged that the drugs were concealed in five consignments sent through a Lagos-based logistics company.

The court told the custodial service to provide the businessman with unrestricted access to doctors. Photo: @kcluxury/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury after his arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who attacked socialite KC Luxury following his arrest by the NDLEA over an alleged international drug network.

Bobrisky accused some of KC Luxury’s former supporters of hypocrisy for turning against him after the agency seized 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s associates, saying genuine friends could condemn alleged actions while still standing by someone during difficult times.

Source: Legit.ng