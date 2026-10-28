Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the age requirement for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) for permanent residence

The subclass 192 visa is open to citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste who want to live and work in Australia permanently

Applicants must meet a specific age bracket and go through a ballot selection process before they can submit a visa application

Australia has set a strict age bracket for foreigners seeking to apply for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192), a permanent residence pathway open to citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste.

According to guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be aged between 18 and 46 inclusive at the time of applying.

Australia reveals age requirement for foreigners applying for subclass 192 visa. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek, Dmitry_Chulov

Source: Getty Images

Anyone outside that range is not eligible to apply for the visa.

What the Australia subclass 192 visa offers

The Pacific Engagement visa grants successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia permanently. It is specifically designed for nationals of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste, giving them a structured route to permanent settlement in Australia.

However, meeting the age requirement alone is not enough to secure an application slot. The visa operates on a ballot system, meaning prospective applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they are permitted to lodge a formal visa application.

Only those drawn in the ballot can proceed to the full application stage.

How to apply for Australia subclass 192 visa

The Department of Home Affairs outlines the full eligibility conditions and application steps on its official immigration portal.

Interested individuals from eligible Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste are encouraged to review all requirements carefully, as the ballot-based structure means demand for places is managed at the entry stage, before any application is submitted.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had named 70 countries whose citizens can transit without a visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed 13 conditions for foreigners seeking permanent residence through its subclass 192 visa.

Full list of 59 repealed Australian visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had released a list of 59 repealed visas people can no longer apply for.

The full visa listing on the department's official immigration website shows that the cancellations cut across business, skilled migration, student, medical treatment, temporary work, and several other visa categories.

Prospective migrants and foreign nationals planning to relocate to Australia are advised to confirm the current status of any visa they intend to apply for before proceeding.

Source: Legit.ng