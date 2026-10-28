Ebonyi State Police arrested Ugwumba Enyinnaya after a petition accused him of collecting money under false pretences as a lawyer

Police recovered a NBA seal, barrister's robe and wig, and fake LL.B and LL.M certificates from the suspect's apartment

The suspect allegedly practised as a lawyer for more than 11 years and collected ₦650,000 from a client in March 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly pretending to be a lawyer and offering legal services to unsuspecting members of the public for over 11 years.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the matter came to light after the police received a petition alleging that the suspect, Ugwumba Enyinnaya, obtained money by false pretence.

Police arrest a suspected fake lawyer, Ugwumba Enyinnaya, in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Ukandu announced the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

According to the police, Enyinnaya allegedly collected ₦650,000 from one Chukwu David in March 2026, claiming he would help facilitate the processing and approval of a street naming in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The petitioner said the suspect presented himself as a seasoned legal practitioner throughout their dealings.

What Police found in suspect's apartment

Investigations that followed the arrest produced evidence.

A search of Enyinnaya's home led to the recovery of a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seal, a portrait of him dressed in barrister's regalia, purported Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) certificates bearing the name of Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

The police also found a barrister's robe and wig, court judgements allegedly obtained for clients, and several legal documents he reportedly prepared himself, including powers of attorney and deeds of conveyance.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted he was not a qualified lawyer, according to the police statement.

Commissioner urges public to verify credentials

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, CP Hope Okafor, praised the officers involved in uncovering the alleged fraud.

She urged Nigerians to verify the credentials of anyone offering legal services before engaging them, and called on residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The suspect has since been charged to court.

Police earlier arrested Godwin Eguabor, a suspected fake lawyer, while representing a client at a magistrate court in Badagry, Lagos.

Police say a search uncovered an NBA seal, legal robes and wigs, and purported law certificates. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Fake lawyer convicted for impersonation, forged NBA seal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos High Court convicted a fake lawyer, John Nwawuto Anoruo on August 4, 2026, after EFCC operatives arrested him in April over suspected impersonation.

Anoruo ran a legal and educational consultancy in Ikorodu and filed a petition to the EFCC on behalf of clients using a forged Nigerian Bar Association seal.

Investigations revealed that both the original petition and a later withdrawal letter carried the counterfeit NBA seal. Anoruo admitted obtaining from a business centre.

Source: Legit.ng