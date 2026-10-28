Australia's Department of Home Affairs listed the categories of Pacific Island and Timor-Leste citizens who can skip the English test for the subclass 192 visa

The Pacific Engagement visa allows eligible citizens to live and work permanently in Australia after being selected through a ballot

Applicants whose spouse or de facto partner meets any of the listed conditions can also qualify for the English language exemption

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the conditions under which applicants for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) can be exempted from the English language proficiency requirement in 2026.

The subclass 192 visa is open to citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste, and it grants holders the right to live and work in Australia permanently.

Australia reveals who can skip the English test when applying for a subclass 192 visa. Photo credit: Saeed Khan, Tetra

Source: Getty Images

However, applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they can lodge a visa application.

English Language exemptions for Australia subclass 192 visa

According to the Home Affairs guidance, an applicant satisfies the English language requirement if they, or their spouse or de facto partner, meet any one of the following conditions:

1. Graduated from secondary schooling in a Pacific island country.

2. Entered Australia on a visa with work rights and worked in Australia for a total of 12 months or more.

3. Studied in Australia at secondary school level or higher for a combined period of 12 months or more.

4. Spent a combined total of 12 months or more working or studying in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or New Zealand.

5. Completed an approved English language test and achieved the required score within the three years before submitting a valid visa application, or within three years before a decision is made on the application if no test was submitted at the time of applying.

Australia subclass 192 visa: What the exemptions mean for applicants

A notable aspect of the policy is that the exemption can apply through a partner. This means that even if the primary applicant does not personally meet any of the above conditions, they can still satisfy the English language requirement if their spouse or de facto partner qualifies under any of the listed criteria.

The requirement to pass an English language test remains the default for those who do not fall into any of the exempt categories.

Applicants who need to sit a test must ensure their results are within the valid three-year window at the relevant point in the visa process.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had mentioned the minimum English test score for people applying for a visa under the subclass 192.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia set an age limit for people seeking permanent residence through the subclass 192 visa.

Conditions for Australia subclass 192 visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had released 13 conditions for foreigners applying for its subclass 192 visa.

The eligibility conditions were published on the country's official website.

Before an application can even begin, a candidate must be randomly selected through the PEV ballot. Once selected, the applicant receives a Notification of Selection letter containing a link to the application portal.

Source: Legit.ng