The Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs of the City Boy Movement held meetings with Christian leaders in Yola and Jalingo ahead of 2027

Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere led the delegation, targeting church leaders, women, and youths across Adamawa and Taraba states

The initiative is part of a broader grassroots campaign to build support for President Tinubu's second-term bid

Abuja, FCT - The Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs of the City Boy Movement has held political outreach meetings with Christian leaders in Yola, Adamawa state, and Jalingo, Taraba state, as part of organised efforts to drum up support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The gatherings brought together heads of various Christian denominations, youth groups, women, and officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in both states, with organisers seeking to win votes for Tinubu while encouraging peaceful electoral participation among faith-based communities.

Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere leads the City Boy Movement delegation during an engagement with Christian leaders in Adamawa state ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: City Boy Movement

Source: UGC

City Boy Movement's Outreach Strategy

Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, who led the delegation, said engaging religious leaders and community stakeholders was central to the movement's mobilisation strategy, given the influence such figures hold over civic behaviour within their congregations.

The directorate urged participants to carry information about the Tinubu administration's policies and programmes back to their churches and communities, positioning local clergy and faith leaders as a channel for building grassroots awareness.

Organisers also called on participants to mobilise voters strictly through dialogue, persuasion and issue-based campaigns, warning against any form of violence, intimidation or conduct capable of undermining public peace during the electoral process.

2027 Groundwork Begins Early

The engagement in the North-East states forms part of the City Boy Movement's wider push to extend its reach across different segments of Nigerian society ahead of the polls.

By targeting women, youths and faith leaders simultaneously, the directorate said it aimed to strengthen its foothold in faith-based communities and encourage active democratic participation among residents in both states.

Organisers expressed confidence that consistent engagement with religious and community leaders would help communicate the administration's goals at the grassroots level while reinforcing calls for peaceful and responsible political conduct ahead of voting day.

Representatives of the City Boy Movement meet Christian leaders in Taraba State as the group begins grassroots mobilisation for President Tinubu. Photo: City Boy Movement

Source: UGC

Tinubu Praises Son Seyi at City Boy Movement's Event

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu used a public event in Abuja to recognise the role his son, Seyi Tinubu, has played in rallying young Nigerians behind his re-election bid.

Tinubu described Seyi's effort as something that caught the attention of people around him. The remarks came during a meeting with the City Boy Movement, an event billed as "An Evening with the Original City Boy," which was broadcast by TVC News.

"Permit me a personal moment for my son, Seyi. I've watched what you started with City Boy, and I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what Seyi is running for. I said he's running after his father," the president said.

Source: Legit.ng