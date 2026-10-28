NNPC has announced a new discount of N50 per kilogram on cooking gas through its Fuel App

Customers can save up to N625 on a 12.5kg cylinder under the promotional offer

The discount runs from October 26 to December 31, 2026, and also covers selected Oleum lubricants

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has launched a cooking gas discount scheme, cutting prices by N50 per kilogram for customers who purchase through its Fuel App.

With the discount, Nigerians in Lagos will pay N1,200 per kg, down from N1,250, while in Abuja, the price will drop to N1,250 per kg from N1,300.

Nigerians can save N50 per kg on cooking gas through the NNPC Fuel App. Photo: ads

Source: Getty Images

The promotion, which NNPC branded "More Savings! More Value!", started on October 26, 2026, and will remain active until December 31, 2026.

It covers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as a selection of Oleum lubricant products.

How much can customers save on cooking gas?

The discount structure is straightforward. Buyers of a 12.5kg cylinder will save N625, while those purchasing a 6kg cylinder will save N300. Both amounts reflect the flat N50-per-kilogram reduction applied across all eligible LPG purchases.

NNPC has not announced a fixed nationwide selling price for cooking gas under the scheme, meaning the final amount customers pay will depend on the price already in place at the point of purchase before the discount is applied.

To access the savings, customers must download and use the NNPC Fuel App.

The company has made the application available for download and advised buyers to check the app for product prices and instructions on how to redeem their discount before completing any transaction.

Lubricant discounts also included

Beyond cooking gas, the promotion extends to NNPC's Oleum lubricant range, with savings tied to both product type and container size.

Customers buying Oleum synthetic lubricants will receive N250 off one-litre containers and N300 off four-litre or five-litre containers.

NNPC launches its "More Savings! More Value!" campaign with LPG discounts. Photo: NNPC_Retail

Source: Twitter

For Oleum SL and other variants in the range, the applicable discount is N140 on one-litre containers and N200 on four-litre or five-litre containers.

All discounts under the promotion are set to expire on December 31, 2026.

The announcement comes as many Nigerian households continue to grapple with the high cost of cooking gas, which has remained a huge burden on family budgets following years of price increases tied to foreign exchange pressures and supply challenges in the domestic LPG market.

Domestic production struggles to meet market demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's cooking gas market took a heavy hit as the Iran conflict disrupted global LPG supplies, pushing demand down by nearly 23% to 123,000 tonnes in June, the lowest level recorded in seven months, according to energy intelligence firm Argus.

Argus, citing data from Nigeria's Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, said the drop was driven by a combination of weaker domestic output and tighter import conditions at a time when global LPG markets were already under stress from the conflict.

Domestic LPG production declined by more than 20% over the period.

Source: Legit.ng