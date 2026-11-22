Qatar became the world's first country to launch a commercial 5G network, placing it ahead of the curve on connectivity

Travellers arriving at Hamad International Airport can access free WiFi as soon as they land in the country

Beyond the airport, Qatar offers free wireless internet access across a range of popular public destinations

Qatar has positioned itself as one of the most connected destinations in the world, with free WiFi available across a wide range of public spaces for travellers visiting the country.

According to the Qatar Tourism official travel tips page, the Gulf state made history by becoming the first country globally to roll out a commercial 5G network. That milestone reflects the country's broader commitment to digital infrastructure, one that extends directly to the experience of foreign visitors on the ground.

Qatar mentions how foreigners can get free wifi. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Free WiFi locations in Qatar

Travellers landing at Hamad International Airport in Doha will find complimentary WiFi access available from the moment they arrive. The airport, which has consistently ranked among the best in the world, provides seamless connectivity before visitors even leave the terminal.

Beyond the airport, free wireless internet is accessible at most public venues across the country. Shopping malls, restaurants, and parks all fall within the network of locations where visitors can connect without incurring any data charges. This means travellers can navigate the city, stay in touch with family, and share their experiences online without depending on a local SIM card or international roaming plan.

What this means for visitors to Qatar

For foreigners planning a trip to Qatar, particularly those attending major international events or exploring the country as a tourist destination, the availability of free WiFi significantly reduces the logistical burden of staying connected. The coverage across diverse public spaces, from leisure areas to dining venues, means connectivity is woven into everyday movement around the country rather than limited to specific hotspots.

Qatar's investment in both 5G infrastructure and public WiFi access signals a clear intention to offer a modern, digitally enabled experience to the millions of international visitors who travel there each year.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar announced two categories of foreign residents eligible to join its National Service Programme.

Qatar: Foreigners qualify for 90-day visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free, instant 90-day tourist visa for citizens of 43 countries, including the four requirements travellers must meet before departure.

Only two African countries made the list, while eligible visitors can stay for up to three months without paying a visa fee. Find out which countries qualify and what travellers need to prepare.

Source: Legit.ng