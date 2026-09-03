Netherlands Lists 30 Countries Whose Citizens Can Work in the Country Without Applying For a Permit
- The Netherlands has published the full list of countries whose nationals are free to work in the country under specific conditions
- Citizens of European Economic Area member states and Switzerland fall under the exemption, covering 30 countries in total
- The Dutch government's official website confirms the work permit exemption policy and outlines who qualifies
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The Netherlands has named 30 countries whose citizens are permitted to work within its borders without obtaining a work permit, according to information published on the Dutch government's official website.
The exemption applies to nationals of other European Economic Area countries as well as Swiss citizens. According to the official statement, Dutch nationals, EEA nationals, and Swiss nationals may work freely in the Netherlands, while citizens of all other countries must meet certain conditions before they are eligible to do so.
Netherlands work permit
The 30 countries covered by the exemption are:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Cyprus
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. The Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Iceland
29. Liechtenstein
30. Norway
What this means for nationals outside the EEA
Citizens from countries not featured on the list, including most African nations, are required to satisfy separate conditions before they can legally take up employment in the Netherlands. The Dutch government has not outlined those conditions in the same section of the website, but they generally involve employers securing the appropriate work authorisation on behalf of prospective employees.
The Netherlands is a member of the EEA, which comprises all 27 European Union member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Switzerland, though not an EU or EEA member, holds a separate bilateral agreement with the EU that grants its nationals similar freedoms across member states.
Canada lists categories eligible for special work permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government released a list of 10 categories of foreign workers eligible for employer-specific work permits under special instructions in 2026.
The categories include caregivers, seasonal agricultural workers, medical doctors, Francophone Mobility workers, and staff of foreign diplomatic missions, with some applicants requiring a job offer and an LMIA.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng