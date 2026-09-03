The Netherlands has published the full list of countries whose nationals are free to work in the country under specific conditions

Citizens of European Economic Area member states and Switzerland fall under the exemption, covering 30 countries in total

The Dutch government's official website confirms the work permit exemption policy and outlines who qualifies

The Netherlands has named 30 countries whose citizens are permitted to work within its borders without obtaining a work permit, according to information published on the Dutch government's official website.

The exemption applies to nationals of other European Economic Area countries as well as Swiss citizens. According to the official statement, Dutch nationals, EEA nationals, and Swiss nationals may work freely in the Netherlands, while citizens of all other countries must meet certain conditions before they are eligible to do so.

Netherlands announces 30 countries whose citizens do not need a work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PHIL NIJHUIS

Source: Getty Images

Netherlands work permit

The 30 countries covered by the exemption are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. The Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

What this means for nationals outside the EEA

Citizens from countries not featured on the list, including most African nations, are required to satisfy separate conditions before they can legally take up employment in the Netherlands. The Dutch government has not outlined those conditions in the same section of the website, but they generally involve employers securing the appropriate work authorisation on behalf of prospective employees.

The Netherlands is a member of the EEA, which comprises all 27 European Union member states alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Switzerland, though not an EU or EEA member, holds a separate bilateral agreement with the EU that grants its nationals similar freedoms across member states.

Canada lists categories eligible for special work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government released a list of 10 categories of foreign workers eligible for employer-specific work permits under special instructions in 2026.

The categories include caregivers, seasonal agricultural workers, medical doctors, Francophone Mobility workers, and staff of foreign diplomatic missions, with some applicants requiring a job offer and an LMIA.

Source: Legit.ng