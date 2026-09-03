Governor Uba Sani approved a salary increase for all traditional rulers across Kaduna State's three senatorial districts

The approval includes monthly security allowances for all 35 Emirates and Chiefdoms, taking effect from September 1, 2026

Kaduna commissioners said the move is tied to improving grassroots intelligence gathering and security across the state

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved higher salaries and allowances for traditional rulers across the state, covering Emirs, district heads and village heads in all three senatorial districts.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Kaduna State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki. In addition to the pay increase, the governor approved monthly security allowances for all 35 Emirates and Chiefdoms in the state, with the new arrangement taking effect from September 1, 2026.

Governor Uba Sani increases traditional rulers' salaries Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Security role of traditional institutions

Maiyaki said the security allowances are intended to boost grassroots intelligence gathering and help traditional rulers support security agencies in combating crime and other threats.

Kaduna Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Mamman-Lagos, also spoke on the development, describing traditional institutions as essential partners in governance, peace-building, conflict resolution and community security.

He said traditional rulers are well-positioned to detect emerging threats and resolve disputes early because of their closeness to the communities they serve.

He urged traditional rulers to channel the improved support towards encouraging peaceful coexistence and building trust among the diverse communities within the state.

Kaduna government's broader message

The Kaduna State Government called on residents to keep working with traditional institutions and security agencies by sharing timely and credible information to protect lives and property across the state.

The government said the decision reflects its commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and enhancing their role in security and development at the grassroots level.

Sani approves N200k for each of 4,040 people

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna Governor Uba Sani approved N810 million for graduates of the state's new vocational institute at its maiden graduation ceremony.

Each of the 4,050 graduates will receive N200,000 to help with tools, seed capital, professional registration or transport costs.

The Kaduna State Institute of Vocational Training runs three campuses and trains graduates across 14 trade areas, all tuition-free.

Source: Legit.ng