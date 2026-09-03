Actor Saidi Balogun made a bold claim about President Tinubu and VP Shettima's re-election during a birthday event

Balogun used the number of letters in both leaders' names to argue that a second term was destined

Social media users fired back at the actor, questioning his knowledge of the government's actual policies and record

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has sparked a wave of reactions online after making an unusual numerology-based argument for why President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are guaranteed to serve eight years in office.

The remarks were made on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at what appeared to be a gathering in honour of Shettima's birthday. The indoor event featured APC "Renewed Hope" branding and banners reading "Together We Build, Together We Prosper," giving the occasion a distinctly rally-like energy.

Actor Saidi Balogun declares support for Tinubu and Shettima's re-election. Credit: saidibalogun/abat

Source: Instagram

Speaking before an audience, Balogun urged everyone to count the letters in both leaders' names. He argued that spelling out "Asiwaju" and "Shettima" each yielded eight letters, which he said was proof that the duo was destined to complete two full terms in power.

"If you pick the two names of both the president and the vice president, it will give you eight, which means they are spending eight," he said, before asking the crowd to spell out "Asiwaju" and "Shettima" letter by letter.

He went further, describing Shettima as "the number two man," praising him as "intelligent" and crediting him for standing firmly beside the president.

Actor Saidi Balogun sparks mixed reactions over support for Tinubu's re-election. Credit: saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Watch Saidi Balogun make his case for Tinubu and Shettima's eight-year destiny below:

Fans React to Saidi Balogun's Speech

The video quickly gained traction on X, with many Nigerians finding the letter-counting logic difficult to take seriously. Several users questioned whether the actor truly understood the government's policies or was simply cashing in on political patronage.

@Agehmaito247 commented:

"Lolz Egbon u better face ur film and let this pple be."

@CBNEdu asked:

"…because of numbers of alphabets in the name so they will spend 8yrs?"

Saidi Balogun and son Khalid play game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.

Source: Legit.ng