A Ghanaian seer had recorded a video on September 15, 2025, directly naming Poco Lee and urging him to seek spiritual protection

The old footage resurfaced after reports emerged online that Nigerian dancer Poco Lee had allegedly been arrested in the United Kingdom

A Texas-based rapper known as Ms Jorji also separately alleged that Poco Lee attempted to assault her and her girlfriend some years ago

A cryptic video from a self-styled Ghanaian seer has been pulled back into circulation after rumours spread online that popular Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

The footage, originally recorded on 15 September 2025, shows a figure known as Karma President addressing Poco Lee by name and urging him to seek spiritual covering before his rising success brought misfortune upon him.

A Ghanaian seer shares an old prophecy concerning Poco Lee amid the rumour of his arrest. Photo credit: Poco_lee, Karma president/Instagram

Source: Instagram

What Karma President said about Poco Lee

In the video shared on Instagram, Karma President claimed he had reached out to the dancer multiple times through messages, warning that fame and wealth, if pursued without the right spiritual foundations, would eventually lead to harm. He framed his words as a final caution to someone he said was already on a dangerous path.

He said in the throwback video:

"Poco Lee doesn't have a long life. This is the third time I am sending this boy a message. With the way he is enjoying the world, Poco Lee, find protection so that you can continue enjoying."

He continued:

"Big money is about to locate Poco Lee. If your mother and father did not make it, and you want to enter the world of riches without doing sacrifice and rituals along the way, a bad thing will happen and pains and tears will fall in Nigeria."

"Poco Lee, find protection and enjoy the world. Otherwise, watch the movie."

The clip had seen limited attention when it first circulated but gained renewed traction after speculation grew about the dancer's situation in the UK.

See the resurfaced Karma President video that has been drawing attention on Instagram:

Poco Lee's alleged UK arrest and accusation

Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has been at the centre of social media conversation following unverified reports that he was detained in Britain over a sexual assault allegation.

No official statement has been released by British law enforcement, and no formal charges have been confirmed publicly. The identity of the alleged complainant and the full circumstances of the reported incident have not been disclosed.

Separately, a Nigerian-born, Texas-based rapper who goes by the name Ms Jorji came forward in a viral video to allege that Poco Lee attempted to sexually assault both her and her girlfriend approximately two years ago. She said the incident occurred during a meeting she had arranged with the entertainer, hoping he could offer guidance on establishing herself in the music industry.

At the time of this report, neither Poco Lee nor any spokesperson acting on his behalf had publicly addressed either allegation.

The Facebook post detailing Poco Lee's alleged arrest in the UK is below:

Poco Lee's posts sparks concern amid rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Poco Lee shared a video of Black Sherif performing his favourite song for him in what appeared to be a private setting on August 16, 2026.

The post, which racked up reactions, drew unexpected attention after rumours circulated that the dancer had been arrested in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng