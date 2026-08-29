Celine Dion stepped out publicly in Paris on Friday, August 28, greeting fans who turned out to welcome her back

The Grammy-winning singer is preparing for a 16-show residency at the Plenitude Arena in September and October

Dion has been away from touring since disclosing her rare neurological disorder in 2022, which caused severe muscle spasms

Celine Dion is back in the spotlight. The legendary singer made a rare public outing in Paris on Friday, August 28, ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated musical comebacks in recent memory.

Dion was spotted waving and sending kisses to fans gathered in the French capital, who called out, "We're so happy to see you" as she appeared before them. The warm reception reflected just how deeply her absence has been felt.

Celine Dion set to perform in Paris, France in September 2026. Credit: sonymusic/celinedion

Source: Instagram

Celine Dion's Comeback Concerts in Paris

The singer is in Paris to prepare for a 16-show residency at the Plenitude Arena, scheduled across September and October. The concerts represent her most significant return to performing since she publicly revealed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022, a rare neurological condition that triggers severe muscle spasms and had made it nearly impossible for her to perform.

For those following her journey closely, the upcoming residency carries particular weight. Her last major stage moment came during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she delivered a performance that moved audiences worldwide. These upcoming shows will be her first full concert series since her health struggles began.

Earlier this month, Dion opened up to Harper's Bazaar about what is driving her return. She made clear that her fans have been at the centre of her motivation throughout her recovery.

Reactions trail Celine Dion's first public appearance after two years. Credit: celinedion

Source: Instagram

The video of Celine Dion ahead of her Paris show is below:

Fans React to Celine Dion's Paris Sighting

News of Dion's Paris appearance quickly circulated online, drawing a wave of reactions from fans and followers.

Malik Elijah wrote:

"Your youth cannot stop old age. No matter what creams, drugs, or other things you use to try to stay young forever, it will never happen. Your body will eventually show the signs of aging."

Emeka Vincent King said:

"Old age is something else."

Remigius Ekwonna commented:

"If not the sickness that disturbed Celine, she's still young in her career. the late Dolly Parton that joined her ancestors few days ago played music until she died at the age of 80."

Itown Label shared:

"I thought it was rumored that celine Dion is dead..? Nawa oooo people can generate fake news ooo."

Engr Fateru Oluwatobiloba added:

"Nna ehn, this woman don old oooo."

Saka's confession about Celine Dion

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised fans during an episode of the club’s new series, The Link-Up. The footballer admitted he had no idea who global music icon Celine Dion is.

The moment occurred during a light-hearted studio session at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, where Saka teamed up with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems and Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz for a cross-cultural collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng