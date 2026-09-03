Germany's new Skilled Immigration Act opens work visa routes to skilled foreigners who lack German qualification recognition

The law removed a key restriction that previously tied workers to jobs matching only their specific qualifications

A new Opportunity Card also allows third-country nationals to enter Germany and search for a means of livelihood

Germany has changed its immigration rules to make it easier for foreign skilled workers, including those without German-recognised qualifications, to live and work in the country.

The updated Skilled Immigration Act was rolled out in phases starting from November 2023 and continues to apply in 2026.

Foreigners can get Germany work visa without qualification recognition under some work visa routes. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

The law targets workers with vocational training backgrounds as well as those who have built practical knowledge outside formal academic settings.

What changed for skilled workers in Germany

Two key sections of Germany's Residence Act, covering residence permits for workers with vocational qualifications and those with university degrees, were revised under the new legislation.

Before the changes, foreigners had to secure a job directly tied to the qualification they held. Under the new rules, that link has been cut.

Workers are now free to take up employment outside the field of their qualification, provided their job does not fall under a regulated profession, which may still require formal approval or recognition.

Additionally, applicants who meet all the set requirements are now legally entitled to receive a residence permit, a shift from the previous discretionary system where approval was not guaranteed even when conditions were fulfilled.

Existing routes such as the EU Blue Card, which applies to university degree holders, remain in place and have been extended under the updated framework.

Germany's Opportunity Card for job seekers

One of the most significant additions under the law is the introduction of the Opportunity Card, or Chancenkarte. This new visa category allows nationals from outside the European Union to travel to Germany specifically to look for work, even before securing a job offer.

The card operates on a points-based system, awarding points for factors such as professional qualifications, language ability, work experience, and age. It is designed to attract talent from across the world and give applicants a structured path into the German labour market.

Germany's move reflects growing demand for skilled labour across several sectors, including engineering, healthcare, and technology.

The country has consistently ranked among Europe's largest economies and has openly positioned itself as a destination for international workers through platforms such as the government's official Make it in Germany portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had shared three requirements that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its 18-month residence permit.

Countries eligible to work in Germany without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had released a list of 31 countries whose citizens do not need a visa to work in the country.

Citizens of these countries can enter Germany, take up employment, and establish residency without going through the standard visa application process.

Citizens from countries outside this list, including Nigeria and other African nations, are still required to apply for the appropriate visa or residence permit before they can legally work in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng