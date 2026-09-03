Thomas Stanley Holland was raised in Kingston upon Thames by two creative parents and grew up alongside three brothers — all of whom have followed him into the arts. This article covers everything you need to know about Tom Holland's family: who his parents are, where they are from, whether he qualifies as a nepo baby, and what each of his brothers does today.

Tom Holland with his mother and father. Photo: @Dominic Holland

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Key takeaways

Tom Holland's full name is Thomas Stanley Holland, born on 1 June 1996 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

His father, Dominic Holland, is a well-known comedian and author, while his mother, Nicola Frost, is a photographer.

Dominic Anthony Holland was born on 6 May 1967 and married Nicola Frost in 1994.

Tom has a pair of younger twin brothers named Harry and Sam, as well as another younger brother named Paddy.

The Brothers Trust was established in 2017 by Nikki and Dominic Holland to support charities across the world.

Who are Tom Holland's parents?

Tom Holland was raised in Kingston upon Thames by his parents, Dominic and Nicola "Nikki" Holland, both of whom built careers in creative fields long before their son became a global star.

Tom Holland's parents raised three other sons, and one brother now works as his full-time assistant. Photo: @Dominic Holland

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Dominic Holland — comedian, author, and broadcaster

Dominic Anthony Holland is a multi-talented English comedian, author, actor, and broadcaster who was awarded the prestigious Perrier Best Newcomer Award in Edinburgh in 1993.

Holland was born in Brent, London; his father was from the Isle of Man and his mother was Irish. He studied textile management at Leeds University, where he met his future wife, photographer Nicola Frost.

His BBC Radio 4 series, The Small World of Dominic Holland, won a Comic Heritage Award. He has produced five books — Only In America, The Ripple Effect, A Man's Life, Eclipsed, and Open Links.

Dominic has never been shy about the irony of his son's success. He even wrote about how his son became more famous than him in the book How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad. In the book, Dominic does not claim superior genes, unique talent, or fate for his son Tom, but gives credit to his hard work, application, and a high degree of talent.

Nicola Holland — photographer

Nicola Elizabeth Frost, known as Nikki, is a professional photographer. Thanks to their flexible careers, Tom and his brothers grew up in a close-knit household where at least one parent was almost always at home — a family dynamic the actor has often credited for shaping his own outlook on life.

Tom Holland's parents raised three other sons, and one brother now works as his full-time assistant. Photo: @Dominic Holland

Source: Facebook

Are Tom Holland's parents still together?

Yes. Dominic Holland married Nicola Frost in 1994, and they have four children together, including Tom. The couple remain married and based in Kingston upon Thames. Tom's parents' house stands in Kingston upon Thames, a town in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames in South West London, and Tom has lived near his parents' home.

Where are Tom Holland's parents from?

Dominic Holland was born in London, the son of Teresa (née Quigley), a nurse from Ireland, and John Charles Anthony Holland, a teacher from the Isle of Man. Nicola Frost is English. Tom's paternal grandparents were from the Isle of Man and Ireland, respectively.

Is Tom Holland a nepo baby?

This is one of the most searched questions about the Holland family. The answer is nuanced.

Fans were surprised to discover that Tom Holland, the "guy next door" heartthrob from the Spider-Man franchise, is actually the child of a famous British comedian. Dominic Holland was a recognisable face on British television and radio before Tom landed his first role.

However, Dominic himself does not claim superior genes, unique talent, or fate for his son, giving credit instead to Tom's hard work and talent — a remarkably balanced perspective given the heights Tom's career has reached.

Tom's path into acting also began not through industry contacts but through a dance class. In How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad, Dominic charts how a chance spotting of his son at a local YMCA class led to Billy Elliot the Musical, Hollywood, and being longlisted for an Oscar. The nepo baby debate remains open, but Tom's trajectory is widely seen as driven primarily by his own talent and effort.

Is Tom Holland's family wealthy?

Dominic Holland had a solid career in British comedy, television, and radio, but he was never a major Hollywood figure. Dominic took a crack at Hollywood with his writing and compared to his son, the results were very different — Tom flies back and forth to LA to accept awards, while his dad still performs in smaller venues. The family's wealth today is far more a product of Tom's Marvel success than any prior family fortune.

Nicola Elizabeth Frost, Tom Holland, Sam Holland and Harry Holland (L-R) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

How many siblings does Tom Holland have?

The oldest of four boys, Holland grew up in a tight-knit household with brothers Sam, Harry, and Patrick.

Brother Date of birth Known for Harry Holland 14 February 1999 Actor, director, Tom's on-set assistant Sam Holland 14 February 1999 Chef, internet personality Paddy Holland 6 December 2004 Actor (Invasion, Holmes & Watson)

Are Harry Holland and Sam Holland twins?

Yes. Harry Holland was born on 14 February 1999 in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, England. He is the younger brother of actor Tom Holland and the twin brother of photographer and actor Sam Holland.

Harry Holland — actor, director, and Tom's assistant

Harry Holland is best known not only as Tom's younger brother and twin sibling of Sam Holland, but also as the actor's full-time on-set assistant on Cherry, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Uncharted.

After landing his first acting role in 2012, Harry proved he was a man of many trades when he began directing short films, while also working as part of the additional crew and as his older brother's assistant on multiple films, including Cherry, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Uncharted.

In 2024, Harry co-founded the production company Billy17 with Tom Holland and Will South. Billy17 secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures to develop film and television projects.

Most recently, the 27-year-old cameoed as Haroldpool in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

Sam Holland — chef and internet personality

Sam has carved out his own path as a chef and internet personality. Sam took a course at a culinary school in London and has worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant there as well.

Tom has spoken openly about Sam's cooking talent. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he recalled arranging for Sam to work as the on-set chef during Spider-Man 2: "My brother Sam is training to be a chef right now. On Spider-Man 2, the studio was like, 'Would you like a chef?' and I was like, 'Yeah, but I'll find my own one.' And I got them to hire Sam, and he just basically lived at my house and cooked for us every day. It was amazing."

Paddy Holland — actor

As the youngest of the four Holland brothers, Patrick "Paddy" Holland was born on 6 December 2004. He decided to follow in his brother's footsteps and is pursuing an acting career, with his debut occurring in 2021 when he played the role of Monty in the Apple TV series Invasion.

The Brothers Trust — the family's charity

The Brothers Trust was established in 2017 by Nikki and Dominic Holland, parents of four boys — Tom, Sam, Harry, and Paddy — the "Brothers."

Set up to support charities in their all-important work, Tom's parents and siblings run the day-to-day operations, while Tom helps with fundraising, using his reach and popularity to shine a light on incredible causes.

Using Tom's reach and popularity, the trust raises funds by putting on events, selling merchandise, working with philanthropists, and attracting corporate sponsorships, enabling it to make grants to charities worldwide — from Thailand to Detroit. You can learn more at The Brothers Trust official website.

FAQ

Is Tom Holland's dad famous?

Yes. Dominic Anthony Holland is a multi-talented English comedian, author, actor, and broadcaster who won the prestigious Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 1993. He is well known in British comedy circles, though his son has since far eclipsed his fame.

Where are Tom Holland's parents from?

Dominic was born in London to Teresa, a nurse from Ireland, and John Charles Anthony Holland, a teacher from the Isle of Man. Nicola Frost is English, and both parents met at Leeds University.

How many brothers does Tom Holland have?

Tom Holland has three younger brothers: Harry, Sam, and Paddy Holland. Harry and Sam are twins, born in February 1999, and Paddy is the youngest, born in December 2004.

Are Tom Holland's parents still together?

Yes. Dominic and Nikki Holland married in 1994 and remain together. Tom and his brothers grew up in a close-knit household where at least one parent was almost always at home.

Does Tom Holland have a charity?

Yes. The Brothers Trust was established in 2017 by Nikki and Dominic Holland. Using Tom's reach and popularity, the trust raises funds through events, merchandise, and corporate sponsorships, making grants to charities worldwide.

Final word

The Holland family is one of Britain's most creative households. Tom's father Dominic is an award-winning comedian and author; his mother Nikki is a professional photographer. His twin brothers Harry and Sam — born on Valentine's Day 1999 — have pursued acting, filmmaking, and cookery respectively, while youngest brother Paddy is building his own acting career. Whether or not you consider Tom a nepo baby, one thing is clear: talent and ambition run deep in the Holland family.

We also highlighted facts about Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship, including recent confirmations regarding their marriage amid long-standing speculation. The couple's journey from co-stars to partners has captivated fans, particularly as Holland describes Zendaya as his "person" and a vital support in navigating Hollywood's pressures.

Source: Legit.ng