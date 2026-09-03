Cassandra Wilson, one of America's most celebrated jazz vocalists, died on Wednesday, 2 September 2026

Her manager Robert Torre confirmed she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and close friends

Wilson was a two-time Grammy winner who Time magazine once named 'America's best singer'

Legendary jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson has died at the age of 70. Her manager, Robert Torre, confirmed the news in a statement, revealing she passed away on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, at her home in Jackson, Mississippi.

Torre broke the news to WBGO, describing the moment with quiet sorrow.

Cassandra Wilson’s death leaves jazz world mourning legendary talent. Credit: Cassandra Wilson

Source: Instagram

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cassandra Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning and legendary jazz artist," he said, noting that she "transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager."

The Hinds County Coroner's Office subsequently confirmed to People magazine that Wilson died from natural causes.

A Legacy Defined by Grammy Gold

Wilson's career stands as one of the most distinguished in American jazz history. In 2001, Time magazine bestowed upon her the title of "America's best singer," a recognition that cemented her place among the genre's greatest voices.

She won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album on two separate occasions: first in 1997 for *New Moon Daughter*, and again in 2009 for *Loverly*, a body of work that earned her enduring respect from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Family Requests Privacy

Torre, while sharing the news of her death, did not initially reveal the cause, instead asking the public to respect the family's grief.

"Her family and close friends respectfully ask for privacy during this difficult time as they grieve her loss," he said.

"Further information regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later time."

Wilson is survived by the memories of a career that spanned decades and a voice that transformed American jazz.

Cassandra Wilson’s death leaves jazz world mourning legendary talent. Credit: Cassandra Wilson

Source: Instagram

Lauren Bennett, Party Rock Anthem singer, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her vocals on LMFAO’s global hit Party Rock Anthem, passed away at the age of 36 in Kent, England, on May 29, 2026.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates announced the heartbreaking news weeks later, sharing emotional tributes that highlighted her vibrant spirit and the deep bond they shared.

A private memorial service in London brought together family, friends, and former colleagues from G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls, where heartfelt messages were written on balloons and released into the sky as a final farewell.

Source: Legit.ng