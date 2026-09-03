The Canadian government published eligibility conditions for foreigners who want to apply for a work permit at a port of entry rather than before travelling

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including coming from a visa-exempt country or holding a qualifying immigration status

The guidance also outlines 11 categories of travellers who do not need a visa or electronic travel authorisation to enter Canada

The Canadian government has outlined which foreign nationals are permitted to apply for a work permit directly at a Canadian port of entry (POE), rather than submitting their application before travelling.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), while applying for a work permit before travel is the recommended route, eligible individuals and their accompanying family members may apply upon arrival at the border.

Canada names 11 groups eligible to apply for work permits at the country’s border. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

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To qualify, applicants must be from a visa-exempt country or territory, or otherwise qualify as visa-exempt travellers, such as lawful permanent residents of the United States.

Who doesn't need visa or eTA to enter Canada

Canada's entry requirements identify a specific group of travellers who are not required to obtain a visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before arriving.

The government has published a full breakdown of those travellers, which covers 11 distinct categories:

1. A US national or permanent resident.

2. Someone who holds valid status in Canada, such as a visitor, student or worker, and is re-entering after visiting only the US or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

3. A French citizen who lives in and is flying directly from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

4. A crew member who arrives by boat and intends to stay in Canada to work on that vessel or another.

5. A passenger travelling to or from the US on a flight that stops in Canada only to refuel, provided they hold proper documents to enter the US or were lawfully admitted to the US.

6. A passenger on a flight that makes an unscheduled stop in Canada.

7. A traveller transiting through a Canadian airport under the Transit Without a Visa or China Transit programmes.

8. Flight crew, a civil aviation inspector, or an accident investigator who is or will be working while in Canada.

9. A member of the armed forces, excluding the civilian component, of a country designated under the Visiting Forces Act, coming to Canada on official duties.

10. A diplomat holding a diplomatic, consular, or official acceptance issued by the Chief of Protocol of Global Affairs Canada.

11. Someone seeking to enter or remain in Canada as a crew member on an air transportation vehicle, or travelling through Canada after working as such a crew member, with a ticket to depart within 24 hours of arrival.

Canada work permit: What applicants should know

The guidance makes clear that the eligibility conditions apply equally to the principal applicant and any family members accompanying them. Meeting the visa-exemption requirement is the first condition that must be satisfied before a POE work permit application can be considered.

The IRCC advises that travellers confirm their eligibility well in advance of travel, as applying at the border remains an exception rather than the standard route for obtaining a Canadian work permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had disqualified six categories of foreigners from getting work permits at the border.

Reasons for work permit application rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had stated that your application for a work permit could be rejected.

The information appears on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website as part of its eligibility guidance for those applying for a work permit from outside Canada.

The government also noted that an application could be refused for reasons beyond those listed above, meaning the six points do not represent an exhaustive list of possible grounds for rejection.

Source: Legit.ng