Treasure Okegbola, a Lagos student who nearly abandoned her education due to lack of support, scored 339 in her JAMB exam and became the best in her school

A man named Alex Onyia visited her home in Bariga in 2024 and gifted her a laptop, pledging to support her journey into software studies at UNILAG

Two years later, Alex Onyia returned to social media with an update on Treasure that left many Nigerians emotional and inspired

Treasure Okegbola, a young student from Bariga, Lagos, who once considered quitting school due to financial hardship, is now thriving at the University of Lagos with a CGPA of 4.86 and an internship at Educare.

The story first came to light in 2024 when philanthropist Alex Onyia shared a post on X documenting his visit to Treasure's home, where he delivered on a promise he had made months earlier during a school visit in March of that year.

Treasure Okegbola excels in UNILAG with 4.86 CGPA. Photo credit: Alex Onyia/X.

Source: Twitter

Onyia had pledged to buy her a laptop, and the visit captured the moment he followed through.

From Near Dropout to JAMB's Best

In his 2024 post, Onyia described Treasure as the finest student at her school by a considerable margin, noting that she had been on the verge of leaving education entirely because no one had stepped in to help her.

He also revealed that she had scored 339 in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, making her the top-scoring candidate at her school.

Onyia wrote at the time that Treasure had chosen to pursue software development out of genuine passion for the field, adding that he was "super excited to support her through the journey."

Treasure's UNILAG Achievement Stuns the Internet

The story gained fresh attention in 2026 when Onyia returned to X with an update on how far Treasure had come. He revealed that she was now a student at UNILAG, had earned a CGPA of 4.86, and had secured an internship position at Educare.

"What a superstar!" Onyia wrote in his update, praising her behaviour and academic performance in equal measure.

The two-year arc of the story, from a girl in Bariga who almost gave up on schooling to a high-achieving university student with an internship, resonated deeply with many Nigerians who shared and commented on the post.

Treasure's journey touches on themes familiar to many families across the country: the fragility of educational access, the outsized difference a single act of support can make, and what becomes possible when talent meets opportunity.

See the post below:

LASU student recounts academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng