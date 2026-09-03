Tyra Banks' parents split when the supermodel was just six years old, but both Carolyn London and Donald Banks remained central to her rise. Her mother Carolyn later became her manager, shaping one of the most iconic careers in fashion history.

Tyra Banks and her mom Carolyn London attend Tyra Banks' Flawsome Ball. Photo by Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyra Lynne Banks was born on 4 December 1973 in Inglewood, California. Her mother, Carolyn London, was a medical photographer, and her father, Donald Banks, was a computer consultant.

Banks' parents divorced when she was only six years old, but she says she was too young for the divorce to negatively affect her.

Carolyn London was an A&R guru, photographer, single mother, and manager — instrumental in Banks' career and personal development.

Tyra's brother, Devin, served in the Air Force for more than 15 years and later went on to work on Capitol Hill.

An AncestryDNA test revealed Tyra is 79 per cent African, 14 per cent British, and 6 per cent Native American.

Who is Tyra Banks' mom, Carolyn London?

Carolyn London was born on 11 November 1948 in Los Angeles, California, and is a former professional photographer.

Her mother was a medical photographer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, while her father was a computer consultant. A woman of many talents, Carolyn later pivoted entirely to support her daughter's career.

Carolyn London is a retired professional photographer, mother to Tyra and her brother Devin, and the CEO emeritus of the Tyra Banks Company and co-founder of the TZONE Foundation. She is also the grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

How Carolyn became Tyra's manager

When the media attention around young Tyra exploded in Paris, Carolyn stepped in as her daughter's manager. She has since described the role as instinctive rather than calculated.

"I didn't really realize that I was managing her, I was just taking care of my child." — Carolyn London, Today

She managed Tyra Banks for more than a decade during the early years of her modelling success and later oversaw operations within Banks' business ventures.

London said that dealing with racism was "the most challenging aspect" of the industry, recalling how Tyra "was constantly told that Black models didn't sell magazines."

Her business and creative legacy

Alongside her photography, London has taken on executive roles as CEO of the Tyra Banks Company and is also the co-founder of the TZONE Foundation.

She also served as CEO and VP of Creative Affairs for Tyra Banks's television and film production company, Bankable Productions.

In 2018, the mother-daughter duo co-authored a book. Tyra co-authored a book with her mother, Carolyn London, titled Perfect Is Boring in 2018. In alternating voices, mother and daughter speak candidly about how their unbreakable bond helped them both overcome challenges and obstacles.

The advice that launched a supermodel

Before Tyra boarded her first flight to Paris, Carolyn gave her daughter a directive that would define her career approach.

"You are starting a business. You are the commodity. So you are going to study. You are going to know that business inside and out before you step on any airplane to go to Paris." — Carolyn London, Today

While her older son, Devin, is a "curious, anthropological bookworm," Carolyn described Tyra as always being "the creative."

Who is Tyra Banks' dad?

Tyra's father, Donald Banks, was a computer consultant. They divorced when Tyra was six, although the relationship between parents and children — including Tyra's older brother Devin — remained amicable.

Tyra once reflected that she was "very privileged" that her mother and father sent her to private school. Despite the split, Donald remained part of his children's lives.

Who is Tyra Banks' brother, Devin Banks?

Tyra has one older brother, Devin Banks, with whom she remains close.

Many know Tyra Banks for her beauty as she is often voted one of the hottest female celebrities, but few are aware she is part of a military family: her brother Devin served in the Air Force for more than 15 years and now works on Capitol Hill.

Banks is said to consider the military a "personal family thing" and visited her older brother in Okinawa when he served. When he was a 1st Lieutenant and working as a contracting officer stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., the siblings visited patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center together.

Tyra and Devin appeared together on Oprah in 2000, where they spoke about their sibling rivalry, including stories of him pretending to be injured to make her concerned, or stealing her food.

What is Tyra Banks' ethnicity?

Tyra's parents, Carolyn London and Donald Banks, are both African-American.

An AncestryDNA test revealed she is 79 per cent African, 14 per cent British, and 6 per cent Native American. The results were shared publicly on an episode of America's Next Top Model.

Her 4x great-grandfather, James Chesley, enlisted with the U.S. Colored Troops and fought in the Civil War.

Banks is one of four African Americans and seven women to have repeatedly been ranked among the world's most influential people by Time magazine.

Where is Tyra Banks' family now?

Tyra's family remains deeply connected. Tyra Banks maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she has 7 million followers.

In January 2016, Banks and her long-time boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, welcomed a baby boy, York Banks Asla — delivered via a surrogate mother.

Carolyn has remained a constant presence. Tyra Banks frequently credits her mother's strength, guidance, and work ethic as foundational to her own resilience and success.

FAQ

Who is Tyra Banks' mom?

Tyra Banks' mother is Carolyn London. A photographer, single mother, and manager, London was instrumental in Banks' career and personal development.

Who is Tyra Banks' dad?

Tyra's father is Don Banks, a computer consultant. He and Carolyn London divorced when Tyra was a young child.

Does Tyra Banks have siblings?

Tyra has one older brother, Devin Banks, with whom she remains close. Devin served in the Air Force for more than 15 years and now works on Capitol Hill.

What is Tyra Banks' ethnicity?

Tyra's DNA test results revealed she is 79 per cent African, 14 per cent British, and 6 per cent Native American. Both of her parents are African-American.

Did Carolyn London manage Tyra's career?

Yes. Carolyn London managed Tyra Banks for more than a decade during the early years of her modelling success, and later served as a senior executive within the Tyra Banks Company.

Final word

Tyra Banks’ iconic success is deeply rooted in her family's foundation. While her father and brother provided steady support, her mother, Carolyn, was the true architect of her career—managing her early rise, navigating industry barriers, and building an enduring business legacy together.

We also highlighted facts about Tyra Banks' extensive dating history, including her relationships with notable figures such as John Singleton and Chris Webber, and her current long-term partnership with Louis Bélanger-Martin. Of particular interest is her journey to motherhood, which involved a heartfelt struggle with infertility and the use of a surrogate to welcome her son, York, in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng