Jose Mourinho spoke about Lionel Messi following the Argentine captain's retirement from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi stepped back from La Albiceleste after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19, 2026, in the United States

The Real Madrid manager admitted no words could fully capture what Messi has meant to football over the past two decades

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has added his voice to a wave of tributes following Lionel Messi's retirement from international football, describing the Argentine legend as a player whose absence will be deeply felt across the game.

Messi, 39, announced his decision to step away from the Argentina national team after La Albiceleste fell to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, played in the United States on July 19, 2026.

Lionel Messi after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat brought the curtain down on one of international football's most celebrated careers and tributes have poured in from across the football world since Messi confirmed his international retirement.

Coaches, former teammates, and rivals all acknowledge the scale of what the former Barcelona captain achieved across more than 20 years at the highest level.

Mourinho reflects on Messi's legacy

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga fixture against Real Betis, Mourinho did not hold back in expressing his admiration for a man who was, for much of his managerial career, on the opposing side of the biggest rivalries in club football.

“There are no words to describe his quality as a player. With what he did at the World Cup, at 39 years old ... He's a player we'll miss. We'll have to watch some MLS games to enjoy his last years; I don't know if it will be a season or seasons,” Mourinho told ESPN.

The Portuguese coach also placed Messi firmly in the context of a generation, saying:

“He's one of those players who, as I said the other day, you always miss. This [player], for our generation, over these last two decades, we all know what he represents.”

While Messi has retired from international duty, his club career at Inter Miami continues under a contract that runs until December 2028. However, there are growing concerns within football circles that he could walk away from the game entirely before that deal expires.

Mourinho sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho penned an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after he announced his international retirement.

The Portuguese manager admitted that future international tournaments would not be the same without the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Source: Legit.ng