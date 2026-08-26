The US government has confirmed that not all immigrants who receive a visa are required to pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee before getting their Green Card

The fee, which covers the processing of immigrant visa packets and production of the Permanent Resident Card, is mandatory for most new lawful permanent residents

Five specific groups of immigrants are officially listed as exempt from the payment requirement under the current USCIS rules

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has stated that five categories of foreign nationals are not required to pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee, a mandatory charge that most new lawful permanent residents must settle before receiving their Green Card.

According to guidance published on the USCIS official website, the fee covers the cost of processing an immigrant's visa packet and producing their Permanent Resident Card.

The US waives immigrant fees for five categories of foreigners after visa approval. Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

USCIS strongly encouraged immigrants to pay the fee after collecting their visa from the Department of State and before departing for the United States, though payment can also be made after arrival.

Foreigners exempt from USCIS immigrant fee

The following groups are not required to pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee:

1. Children entering the United States under the orphan or Hague adoption programmes.

2. Iraqi and Afghan special immigrants.

3. Other Afghan nationals, through September 30, 2024.

4. Returning lawful permanent residents (SB-1s).

5. K nonimmigrants.

All other immigrants who receive an immigrant visa must pay the fee to receive their Green Card. Failure to pay will delay the issuance of the card, even after the immigrant has arrived in the United States. In such cases, USCIS sends a formal notice to the immigrant with payment instructions.

Who can pay on behalf of an immigrant

USCIS allows a third party to pay the fee on behalf of an immigrant who is unable to do so. A family member, friend, employer, legal representative, or accredited representative can complete the payment using the immigrant's Alien Number (A-Number) and Department of State Case ID.

The fee must be paid online, and immigrants are advised to confirm their exemption status before applying to avoid unnecessary delays in receiving their Permanent Resident Card.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had revealed an important fee that applicants must pay after their visa approval before entering America.

US unveils fast-track visa interview service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had introduced a premium visa interview service for applicants.

The new initiative, announced by the US State Department in a notice published in the Federal Register on June 9, is designed as an optional expedited service for applicants seeking B1/B2 visas.

The premium option will operate only at selected US embassies and consulates, although officials have yet to disclose the locations that will participate.

Source: Legit.ng