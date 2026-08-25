Nigerian gospel singer Neon Adejo shared a prayerful video on Instagram on August 24, 2026, as public debate around him intensified

Celebrity photographer David Martins had earlier posted alleged WhatsApp chats showing Adejo sent money and booked an Airbnb for his estranged wife Alicia

Adejo denied any romantic involvement, saying his wife knew everything and he acted on a spiritual impression that Alicia was in distress

Nigerian gospel singer Neon Adejo has taken a conspicuous turn toward spirituality on social media, sharing a video of his song on Instagram on August 24, 2026, captioned "BREATHE UPON ME 🎧🙏."

The post arrived as a very public controversy involving him, celebrity photographer David Martins, and Martins' estranged wife Alicia Daniella, and continued to attract sharp attention online.

Neon Adejo posts a spiritual message and song video amid controversy over alleged inappropriate contact. Photo: neonadejo/aliciadaniellaa

Source: Instagram

The allegations against singer Neon Adejo

David Martins had previously gone public with what he claimed were WhatsApp conversations between Adejo and Alicia.

According to the screenshots, Neon Adejo allegedly transferred money to Alicia, booked a costly Airbnb in Lekki for her and her young son, asked her for a selfie, and discussed using bloggers in relation to the matter.

Adejo pushed back in an earlier social media statement, explaining that he reached out after receiving what he described as a spiritual impression during prayer that Alicia was in trouble.

He said he subsequently helped with hospital bills, groceries, and temporary accommodation after she reportedly had no safe place to stay.

The gospel singer also insisted that his wife was aware of everything and that the selfie request was simply to see the results of a hair appointment he had paid for on Alicia's behalf.

He maintained there was no romantic dimension to his actions and that he had documentation to back his account.

The controversy sits within a wider marital dispute, with Alicia accusing Martins of abuse and Martins countering with claims about her conduct.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ike Onyema weighed in publicly, stopping short of naming Adejo but warning against anyone who would fund a friend's wife's accommodation and then ask for photos, and criticising the use of spiritual justifications to blur personal boundaries.

Life coach and author Solomon Buchi also chimed in, alleging that Adejo had sought to use his platform against Martins.

Watch gospel singer Neon Adejo's video below:

Fans react to Neon Adejo's latest post

The cryptic video drew a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the timing of the post.

@FablosJanny wrote:

"To use his platform to call out David, that's how they confuse people online. Recruit people to be on their side."

@deyskool asked:

"Hmm a gospel artist abi an afrobeat artist?"

@Promise214k commented:

"Na wa o if these allegations true, e don show say some people wey dey preach gospel no dey practice wetin dem dey preach. Person wife suppose dey sacred. Make we stop this kind thing for gospel space."

@efuabossobode wrote:

"More acting? lmao he takes the general public for fools, I don't even know who he is."

@itsFenditoYou added:

"God go dey on e own, una go dey use am act drama."

Neon Adejo shares his Breathe Upon Me video as controversy over alleged inappropriate contact continues. Photo: neonadejo/aliciadaniellaa

Source: Instagram

Neon Adejo announces fatherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Neon Adejo celebrated his birthday by sharing beautiful photos with his pregnant wife.

The “Eze Ebube” crooner announced that he would become a father this year, sparking congratulatory messages and prayers from fans.

Neon Adejo also explained that his new music had been released as he celebrated the milestone.

Source: Legit.ng