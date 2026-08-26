Former Oyo State Secretary to the Government Alhaji Waheed Olajide died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

His family announced his passing in a statement and buried him in Ibadan on Wednesday, August 26, in line with Islamic rites

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland and media personality Faysol Oluwakemi both paid tribute to the late APC chieftain

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Ibadan, Oyo state - Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, who served as Secretary to the Oyo State Government during the administration of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

He was reported to be either 74 or 80 years old, with different accounts giving conflicting figures.

Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, former Secretary to the Oyo State Government under late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, is dead. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Guardian, Olajide's family confirmed his death in a statement released on Wednesday, August 26, describing him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and cousin. The family thanked God for his life and called on friends and the public to offer prayers and support as they grieve, according to PM News. He was buried in Ibadan on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Olajide was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was widely regarded as a committed public servant within Oyo State political circles.

Waheed Olajide: Aare Musulumi Pays Tribute

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola De-Damak, confirmed Olajide's sad passing and expressed deep sadness over the death.

Through a statement, the Aare Musulumi called Olajide a devout Muslim, a man of integrity and a dedicated public servant who served Oyo State with dignity and a strong sense of responsibility.

He described the loss as "painful" for the late SSG's family, the Muslim community and Oyo State as a whole.

Olajide's death: Media Personality Recalls Personal Bond

Faysol Oluwakemi, who is also a media personality, shared a personal tribute on his Facebook page, recalling the role Olajide played during his own political journey ahead of the 2027 Oyo State House of Assembly election. He wrote:

"The news of the passing of Alhaji Waheed Olajide, former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, is deeply painful to me.

"Beyond the fact that we belonged to the same Progressives family and came from the same Ward 3 in Ibadan Southwest Constituency 1, Alhaji Waheed Olajide was a father figure, mentor and political elder to me."

Oluwakemi recalled that Olajide counselled him during campaign consultations and encouraged him even after he lost his party ticket.

He quoted one of the late SSG's pieces of advice:

"You have all the qualities to represent our constituency. I pray you get the ticket. But promise me that whenever you get the ticket, you will represent Ibadan Southwest Constituency 1 with dignity, transparency and inclusion."

He closed his tribute with the words:

"Rest well, Baba SSG. Your words will continue to guide me."

Read Oluwakemi's full tribute to Olajide in the Facebook post below:

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Ex-Supreme Court justice Kalgo is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South and previously served as Sokoto State Governor, mourned the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, calling it a significant loss for Nigeria's judiciary and legal community.

Tambuwal shared his tribute through his verified X account, honouring Kalgo as one of Nigeria's most distinguished jurists.

Source: Legit.ng