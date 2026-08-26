BBNaija star Sheggz Olusemo returned to London and shared videos of himself on social media amid his bitter split from ex Bella

Sheggz recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Bella, who, through her lawyers, hit back with allegations of breach of promise to marry and fraud

Leaked chats between the former couple revealed Sheggz made grand promises about their engagement, which Bella dismissed as empty words

BBNaija's Sheggz Olusemo has flown back to London, sharing videos and photos of himself in the city he called home, just hours after filing a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Bella.

The former Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' housemate posted clips online showing him vibing to Davido's song Legends Can Never Die (LCND), seemingly unbothered by the growing legal drama surrounding his name.

Former BBNaija housemate Sheggz shares London videos amid ongoing legal dispute with ex Bella. Photo: sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

The lawsuit and Bella's counterclaims

Sheggz's legal team filed a defamation suit against Bella after she publicly alleged that he owes her money.

Bella's lawyers swiftly rejected the lawsuit, describing the claims as spurious and baseless.

They went further, alleging that Sheggz made a promise to marry her, which he failed to honour, and that he obtained several loans from her under false pretences.

Bella's legal team vowed to pursue the matter before a competent court.

The saga began publicly last week when Sheggz broke the news of their breakup, stating that the relationship ended in January 2026 and that reconciliation attempts after that point proved unsuccessful.

He also clarified that his statement was not meant to cast any shadow over Bella's character or suggest infidelity on her part, insisting the two shared genuine love and mutual respect while together.

Bella's sister, Sandra Okagbue, was not as diplomatic. She appeared in the comment section of a birthday post Sheggz made for Bella, demanding that he take down the post and remove Bella's pictures from his page.

Bella herself eventually broke her silence, noting that she gave Sheggz a second chance because she believed in his capacity to change. She stressed that wanting marriage was not desperation, but discernment.

BBNaija star Sheggz shares updates from London amid lawsuit and relationship dispute with ex Bella. Photo: sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

Sheggz and Bella's leaked chats and a mother's warning

Private WhatsApp conversations between the two have since surfaced online, painting a clearer picture of the tension beneath their four-year relationship.

In one exchange, Sheggz described elaborate plans for their engagement, promising a full ring reveal and pledging to make Bella the first Nigerian female influencer to break America.

Bella's reply was blunt; she called him a liar and said he was full of empty promises.

In another leaked chat, Bella told him she could not be affectionate with him until he proposed, pointing out that four years was too long to wait.

Bella's mother also weighed in, warning that no man would deceive her daughter for that long and walk away without consequences.

Check out Sheggz's Instagram posts below:

Fans react to Sheggz's London photos

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans below:

@prettiestmary54 commented:

"Everyone is doing well online and suffering behind camera💔😂"

@oreoluwaa_herself wrote:

"Fine boy empty pocket 🤣with fake jewelry wey you pack full body🤣oloshi onigbese go and pay your debt Mr london init 🤣🤣"

@magic_exclusivewears said:

"Even fufu was wrapped, Sheggz wrap it up"

@qja_empire reacted:

"Atleast go and do small care job and gather the money to pay Bella onigbese 🤣🤣"

@paulnashconcept commented:

"fine boy wey dey owe woman money 😂😂"

@nellys_imprint_makeup wrote:

"Bella go pay body guards, but na only u dem go guard😂"

@strandsbyabiola.ngbackup asked:

"How far the 11m. Hope you don pay am"

Phyna rejects Bella and Sheggz reunion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Phyna weighed in on Bella Okagbue and Sheggz’s breakup after a social media user suggested they could reconcile.

The former Big Brother Naija winner said she was uncomfortable with the possibility and suggested she and Bella would need to settle their differences publicly first.

Phyna joked that she and Bella would have a “ring fight” before they went their separate ways.

Source: Legit.ng