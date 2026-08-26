Residents of Ajogbo Akia in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, alleged that unidentified persons entered their ancestral land and destroyed crops and plantations

The community's traditional ruler said farmers suffered emotional distress and financial losses, with palm trees reportedly between 50 and 100 years old cut down

Residents said they filed a petition with the Ado-Odo Police Division but have not received any update since

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Residents of Ajogbo Akia, a farming community in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, have called on the state government and security agencies to step in over a land dispute they say has damaged their livelihoods and created fear among farmers.

The community alleged that some individuals entered sections of their ancestral land and caused extensive damage to farmlands and plantations.

Crops including cassava, yam, maize, and okra were reportedly affected, along with palm trees that residents said were between 50 and 100 years old.

Ogun farmers appeal for protection amid ongoing land dispute Photo: BrianScantlebury

Source: Getty Images

The allegations could not be independently verified at the time of filing, and no public response had been issued by the individuals named in connection with the dispute.

Traditional Ruler Speaks Out

The Baale of Ajogbo Akia, Chief Dr Oluwasegun Adebiyi, said the community had occupied and worked the land across many generations without conflict.

He said:

"We have existed in peace and harmony for centuries in this area. We have always held and maintained peaceful possession of our ancestral land."

Adebiyi added that the reported incidents had caused serious harm beyond the physical damage to crops.

He said:

"Suddenly, we are experiencing devastating violence and aggression against our people. The havoc caused to my people cannot be quantified in terms of emotional pain and psychological trauma, apart from the enormous financial losses."

Residents also raised concerns that portions of the land may have been transferred to third parties without the community's knowledge or consent. A community representative said the people who had lived on the land for generations were never consulted about any such arrangement.

Police Petition Filed, Residents Await Response

The community said it reported the matter to the Ado-Odo Police Division and met with the Divisional Police Officer, who directed them to submit a formal written petition. Residents said they complied and also requested that officers visit the site to assess the damage in person.

The community said:

"We were told that the persons involved would first be invited. Up till now, we have not heard anything further."

With no update from the police, residents are now appealing to the Ogun State Government, human rights organisations, and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter urgently.

Farmers appeal for urgent action over disputed land in Ado-Odo Photo: Baale

Source: Facebook

The community said:

"As peaceful and law-abiding citizens, we entrust our security and sovereignty to the government. We are appealing for protection of our lives and properties and for urgent intervention before there is a total breakdown of law and order."

The residents want those found responsible for any unlawful destruction held accountable and called for a thorough investigation into the ownership dispute to protect what they described as the community's ancestral heritage and farming livelihoods.

FG launches guaranteed minimum price scheme for 2 million farmers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched a Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) model for two million smallholder farmers while flagging off the distribution of 10 million bags of fertiliser under the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund (RH-SVCF).

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, unveiled the initiative on Friday in Zaria, Kaduna State, saying it marks a major shift in agricultural support by providing farmers with assistance from planting through harvest and guaranteed market access.

Source: Legit.ng