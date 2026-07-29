Street singer Portable called out his ex-girlfriend Queen Dami in a now-deleted Instagram story post

Portable revealed he is still financially supporting Queen Dami's son, whom she had with the late Alaafin of Oyo

The singer accused Queen Dami of crying online over her single status while still reaching out to him for food money

Street singer Portable has stirred controversy online after publicly dragging his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, in a now-deleted Instagram story.

In the post, the Zazoo crooner mocked Queen Dami over what he described as her desperate online behaviour, alleging she had been sleeping with men on the internet yet had nothing to show for it, not even a car. He went further, claiming she regularly begs for gifts on social media.

Portable drops bombshell about his role in late Alaafin’s son’s life. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable Calls Out Queen Dami Over Single Status

Portable said he came across a video of Queen Dami crying about being unable to find a serious man to commit to her, and he showed little sympathy.

He referred to her as his former "side chick," making clear that she was never a primary partner in his eyes.

He wrote: "I see where my ex dey cry online say she no see serious man who go put her for house again. Na chop and go me self just dey help your life because you be my osho. You no born pikin for me, remove my name from your name. My wife dey for my house; you wey japa from Alaafin palace, you don date all big men wey dey online finish, still you no get car; na to dey beg for gift online. Why you no dey shame?"

Singer Reveals He Cares for Late Alaafin's Son

Perhaps the most striking part of the now-deleted post was Portable's claim that he is currently helping to care for the son Queen Dami had with the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Despite their relationship having ended, he said she still contacts him requesting money for food.

"She dey call my name say I be good person; I no be bad person before, and now na me still dey help her take care of her son wey she born for Alaafin. She still dey call for food money but she no dey under me again," he wrote.

The singer did not explain the nature of his arrangement or how long he has been contributing to the child's upkeep, but his willingness to broadcast it publicly signals the relationship between him and his ex has turned acrimonious.

See Portable's post about Queen Dammy and her son:

Mandy Kiss defends Queen Dammy

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer took side with her friend Queen Dammy amid her fight with Portable.

In a series of messages, Mandy Kiss sent Portable to the gallows and challenged him to react to her post.

Fans showed eagerness to hear from Portable and Mandy Kiss as they shared their take about the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng