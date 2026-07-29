Canada has launched online passport renewal for all eligible adult citizens nationwide

Eligible Canadians can now submit applications, photos and payments entirely online

The government said mail and in-person passport renewal services will remain available

The Canadian government has announced that eligible adult citizens can now renew their passports entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a Service Canada office or mail physical application documents.

The announcement was made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), with Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab describing the move as part of efforts to make government services more accessible and convenient.

Canada has introduced online passport renewal for eligible adult citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to IRCC, eligible Canadians can now complete the entire passport renewal process digitally by submitting their application, passport photograph and payment online.

The department said the new system is designed to give Canadians greater flexibility by allowing them to renew their passports from anywhere at a time that suits them.

Canada launches online passport renewal service

IRCC added that the online service would particularly benefit people who face challenges accessing in-person services, including residents of rural and remote communities as well as individuals with mobility difficulties.

Despite the launch of the digital platform, the Canadian government said traditional application methods would remain available. Canadians who prefer to renew their passports in person or by mail will still be able to use those options.

Minister Diab said the nationwide rollout of online passport renewal forms part of the government's broader effort to modernise public services and improve access for citizens.

The development marks a significant expansion of Canada's digital government services, with passport applicants now able to complete the renewal process without leaving their homes.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng