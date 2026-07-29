Rudeboy declined to give a direct answer when asked about a possible P-Square reunion

The veteran singer chose to skip the question during a radio interview in Lagos

His response came years after the highly publicised fallout involving Peter Okoye and elder brother Jude Okoye

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has reacted to growing questions about whether he and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, could reunite as the iconic music duo, Psquare.

The singer addressed the issue during an interview on Wazobia FM in Lagos but stopped short of giving fans the answer many were hoping for.

Rudeboy declines to give a direct answer when asked about a possible P-Square reunion. Photos: Psquare/Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy avoids direct response

While speaking with radio host Yaw, Rudeboy was asked about the possibility of reconciling with Peter and reviving Psquare.

Rather than provide a detailed response, the singer reportedly chose to avoid the topic altogether.

According to him, he would rather skip the question than comment on the situation.

Psquare, one of Africa's most successful music groups, officially went their separate ways after years of internal disagreements.

Although the brothers reunited in 2021, their relationship later became strained again.

In recent years, Peter Okoye publicly accused Rudeboy and their elder brother, Jude Okoye, of financial mismanagement involving the group's affairs.

The disagreement escalated further when Peter reported Jude to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud-related issues.

Watch the Instagram video of Rudeboy speaking on the possibility of a Psquare reunion here:

Reactions trail Rudeboy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@efewarriboy3 stated:

"No need. We love Mr P new songs already. Rudeboy is doing great too. Make Tinubu commot"

@chrisemilogames noted:

"Mr P , no go allow you complete that question oo, he immediately tell you say this interview is about Mr P and his Upcoming Album"

@obaksolo shared:

"Come back for what? Abeg they are doing very well individually. And I love them"

Rudeboy Responds to Psquare Reunion Question, Leaves Fans Guessing

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng