Diesel prices remain a key indicator of transport and production costs across Africa, influencing everything from food prices to manufacturing and logistics.

According to data from GlobalPetrolPrices, updated in July 2026, several African countries rank among the world's most expensive places to buy diesel, largely due to taxes, exchange rate pressures, import dependence and supply chain challenges.

Nigeria missing in list of top 10 African Countries Where Diesel is Most Expensive in July 2026

Source: Getty Images

Diesel affects almost every consumer. Unlike petrol, diesel powers, Heavy-duty trucks transporting food and goods, agricultural machinery, mining equipment, commercial buses, backup generators used by businesses.

This means high diesel prices can quickly translate into higher food prices, transport fares, and inflation.

Below are the 10 African countries with the highest diesel prices in July 2026, based on retail pump prices in U.S. dollars per litre.

1. Malawi – $3.630/litre (2nd globally)

Malawi tops the African list and ranks as the second most expensive country in the world for diesel. The landlocked nation has faced persistent foreign exchange shortages and rising import costs, which have pushed fuel prices to record levels. At $3.63 per litre, motorists in Malawi pay more than twice the global average diesel price.

2. Central African Republic – $2.178/litre (22nd globally)

The Central African Republic records Africa's second-highest diesel price. Limited refining capacity, high transport costs and dependence on imported petroleum products continue to weigh on pump prices.

3. Rwanda – $1.995/litre (33rd globally)

Rwanda ranks third in Africa, with diesel selling for just under $2 per litre. As a landlocked economy, the country relies heavily on imported fuel transported through neighbouring countries, increasing retail prices.

4. Zimbabwe – $1.870/litre (42nd globally)

Zimbabwe remains among Africa's most expensive diesel markets. Fuel prices are influenced by exchange rate movements, import costs and taxation.

5. Mozambique – $1.819/litre (49th globally)

Mozambique rounds out the top five despite being a major natural gas producer. Retail diesel prices remain elevated due to import costs and domestic pricing policies.

6. Sierra Leone – $1.779/litre (50th globally)

Sierra Leone records the sixth-highest diesel price in Africa. Like many fuel-importing economies, international oil prices and currency fluctuations continue to affect domestic pump prices.

7. Seychelles – $1.739/litre (52nd globally)

The island nation ranks seventh on the continent. As an importer of refined petroleum products, shipping and logistics costs contribute significantly to fuel prices.

8. Kenya – $1.714/litre (55th globally)

Kenya's diesel price places it eighth in Africa and 55th globally. Government fuel pricing mechanisms and global crude oil movements continue to influence local retail prices.

9. South Africa – $1.670/litre (58th globally)

South Africa ranks ninth despite having one of Africa's largest fuel markets. Diesel prices are adjusted monthly and reflect international oil prices, the exchange rate and regulated fuel levies.

10. Uganda – $1.643/litre (63rd globally)

Uganda completes the top 10. The East African nation remains dependent on imported refined fuel, although ongoing oil development projects are expected to improve long-term energy security.

Key insights

a. Most countries are landlocked

Six of the ten countries—Malawi, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Zambia (if it enters future rankings)—are landlocked. Without direct access to seaports, they incur higher transportation and logistics costs for imported fuel.

b. Oil-producing countries are absent

Interestingly, Africa's biggest oil producers such as Nigeria, Algeria, Libya, Angola, and Egypt do not appear on the list. Domestic refining capacity, subsidies, or lower taxes help keep diesel prices relatively lower than in many fuel-importing countries.

c. East and Southern Africa dominate

The ranking is heavily concentrated in East and Southern Africa, suggesting that geography, transport corridors, and dependence on imported refined products significantly influence fuel prices.

GlobalPetrolPrices updates its fuel price database regularly. Exchange rate movements, tax adjustments, government policy changes, and fluctuations in international crude oil prices can significantly alter country rankings from one month to the next.

Source: Legit.ng