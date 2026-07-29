Flora from BBNaija Season 11 is a Nigerian makeup artist and entrepreneur. She describes herself as creative, outspoken, and passionate about beauty and content creation. As a contestant on the reality show, she hopes to use the exposure to expand her personal brand and grow her business ventures.

Flora from BBNaija smiles as she poses for a photo. Photo: @gotvng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Flora from BBNaija 's real name is Flora Egbedi .

's real name is . She hails from Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.

Flora is a makeup artist, entrepreneur, and content creator with businesses in the beauty and content-creation industries.

She hopes to use her Big Brother Naija Season 11 platform to expand her personal brand and grow her business ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Flora Egbedi Gender Female Year of birth 1996 Age 30 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Sapele, Delta State State of origin Delta State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Entrepreneur, makeup artist, content creator

Who is Flora from BBNaija Season 11?

The reality TV personality was born Flora Egbedi in 1996, making her 30 years old as of July 2026. She hails from Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State and is currently based in Sapele, Delta State, where she pursues her career as a beauty entrepreneur.

Five facts about Flora from BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @bellanaija on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Flora from BBNaija do for a living?

Flora is a makeup artist and entrepreneur. She has been in the beauty industry for several years and owns a makeup studio, where she showcases her skills and passion for beauty. Her experience in the industry has helped her establish herself as an entrepreneur with a growing personal brand.

In addition to her work as a makeup artist, Flora is a content creator and owns a content house. Through her creative work, she explores storytelling and digital content, further expanding her presence in the entertainment and beauty spaces.

Flora from BBNaija looks on in a solo photo. Photo: @GodfatherLino on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is also a reality TV personality, having joined the cast of Big Brother Naija Season 11, competing to win the grand prize of ₦160 million. The show has given her a larger platform to showcase her personality, creativity, and entrepreneurial ventures.

What does Flora bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Flora brings a combination of creativity, confidence, authenticity, and entrepreneurial spirit to Big Brother Naija Season 11. Her outspoken and brutally honest personality can make her a strong presence in the house, while her storytelling skills add to the entertainment value of the season.

Beyond entertainment, Flora sees the BBNaija platform as an opportunity to showcase her personality and grow her personal brand. Her ambition, business mindset, and passion for beauty can inspire viewers who follow her journey on and off the show.

Flora from BBNaija looks on in a photo. Photo: @shaderoomng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With her confidence and willingness to express herself, Flora brings a distinctive energy to Biggie's house. In her introduction video, she explained why she believes she is a perfect fit for the reality show, saying:

I am made for Big Brother Naija. I have the personality, confidence, drama, intelligence, and entertainment value that people would love to watch.

FAQs

What is Flora from BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Flora Egbedi, but on the show, she is simply known as Flora. What is Flora from BBNaija’s age? Her age is 30 years as of July 2026. She was reportedly born in 1996. Where is BBNaija's Flora from? She is from Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. What job does BBNaija’s Flora do? She is a beauty entrepreneur and content creator and owns a makeup studio and a content house. Is Flora from BBNaija in a relationship? The reality TV personality is currently not in a relationship and describes her status as complicated. What hobbies and hidden talents does Flora have? Her hobbies include travelling, dancing, and cooking, and some of her hidden talents are storytelling and content creation. Does Flora have habits that irritate people? She has acknowledged that her outspoken and brutally honest personality can intimidate people.

Flora from BBNaija Season 11 is a creative entrepreneur and makeup artist. Her confidence, honesty, and passion for entertainment make her one of the housemates to watch. As her BBNaija journey unfolds, viewers will get to learn more about her personality, career, and ambitions.

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Temi Nkem’s real name is Temitope Chigbue. She is a London-based Nigerian student studying accounting and finance and is also a digital content creator. Read her full biography to learn more about her background, career, and what she brings to BBNaija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng