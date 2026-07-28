CANAL+ has cut decoder prices by up to 40% to attract new DStv and GOtv subscribers

MultiChoice experiences a 40% increase in new customer acquisitions amid service affordability

Live sports will continue driving CANAL+'s strategy for retaining and attracting subscribers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

CANAL+ Group, the new owner of MultiChoice, has reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

Massive changes for DStv and GOtv decoder prices for Nigerians as MultiChoice returns to profit. Credit" Novatis

Source: Getty Images

CANAL+, the French media and entertainment group that completed its takeover of MultiChoice in September 2025, said early signs indicate that its turnaround plan is gaining momentum.

Subscriber growth gains momentum

In its half-year financial results released on Tuesday, CANAL+ reported a sharp increase in customer acquisition across MultiChoice markets.

New subscriber acquisitions rose by 40% year-on-year, while South Africa recorded its strongest month for new subscriber sign-ups in a decade in June 2026.

The company said its combined African subscriber base grew by 7%, supported by lower entry costs, a wider sales network and the early benefits of integrating MultiChoice into the CANAL+ Group.

MultiChoice’s adjusted operating profit also surged by 160% to €143 million, or about $162.6 million, during the period.

“Our strong first-half results reflect our strategic progress,” CANAL+ Group Chief Executive Officer Maxime Saada said.

“In Africa, we have grown our combined subscriber base by 7%, and as part of the MultiChoice turnaround plan, we reduced entry costs for new subscribers and expanded our sales network.”

Decoder prices cut by up to 40%

A major part of the recovery strategy is making DStv and GOtv services more affordable for new customers.

CANAL+ said decoder prices have been reduced by as much as 40%, lowering the upfront cost of joining the pay-TV platforms.

In many African markets, customers are required to purchase a decoder and other installation equipment before paying monthly subscription fees.

The initial expense has remained a major barrier, particularly as streaming platforms allow users to access content through internet-connected phones, televisions and other compatible devices.

By reducing decoder costs, CANAL+ hopes to make DStv and GOtv more accessible to price-sensitive consumers and strengthen their position against streaming rivals such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

The company has also expanded its distribution network, increasing its points of sale by more than 15% since March.

Live sports remain key to DStv strategy

Beyond lower prices, CANAL+ is relying heavily on premium live sports to retain existing subscribers and attract new ones.

The company recently secured long-term rights to South Africa’s Premier Soccer League and obtained broadcasting rights for the 2027 Men’s and 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cups across sub-Saharan Africa.

Saada said live sports would remain a major pillar of the company’s content strategy.

Rather than competing directly with global streaming platforms through large entertainment libraries, CANAL+ is focusing on live events that continue to attract paying audiences and are difficult to replace with on-demand content.

Showmax discontinued as a standalone business

The results also revealed a major shift in MultiChoice’s streaming strategy.

CANAL+ confirmed that Showmax was discontinued as a standalone business in April 2026, with its financial contribution now classified as a discontinued operation.

Although the company did not provide details about its future streaming plans, the decision suggests a stronger focus on profitability following years of heavy investment in the platform.

The integration is also generating financial gains. CANAL+ said it had achieved about half of its €250 million annual synergy target, with MultiChoice contributing €120 million in profit improvements during the first half.

However, the company warned that some of the gains were influenced by seasonal factors and deferred content payments.

CANAL+ releases new decoder prices for DStv and GOtv. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The coming quarters will determine whether cheaper decoders, expanded retail access and stronger sports content can deliver sustained subscriber growth and secure MultiChoice’s long-term recovery.

MultiChoice unveils new channel on DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled Novelas+, a brand-new television channel dedicated entirely to telenovelas, giving DStv and GOtv subscribers access to some of the world's most captivating drama series.

The new channel, set to launch on July 1, will broadcast in both English and Portuguese, offering viewers an exciting mix of romance, family conflict, betrayal, revenge and suspense from some of the biggest television markets, including Latin America, Turkey, the United States and Portugal.

The launch marks another major addition to MultiChoice's growing entertainment portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to providing premium content tailored to the viewing preferences of Nigerian audiences.

Source: Legit.ng